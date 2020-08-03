It’s a big week for West Virginia football. The Mountaineers are allowed to begin fall camp on Friday to prepare for the upcoming 2020 season, though that depends on what Big 12 presidents decided on for a schedule Monday night. If WVU announces a change in the date for the Eastern Kentucky game, the team is going to go ahead and hit the ground running.
But it’s also been an important week for recruiting, although it may not have been entirely obvious. There were no commitments. There were no big losses. There weren’t even really any “top groups” or “final fives” that involved WVU. No, Aug. 1 is an important date on the recruiting calendar because it is the first day that college football programs may send official offers in writing to their top targets.
Once upon a time, the Mountaineers – like every other program out there – would mail out actual paper offers. They would sometimes arrive on Aug. 1. Other times, they wouldn’t get there until Aug. 6 or 7. These days, WVU – again, like every other program out there – sends a computer graphic to a player’s inbox first thing in the morning on the first of August. Then, they follow up with a paper offer a few days later. On Saturday, top WVU targets from around the country were posting these graphics and thanking Neal Brown and his staff for the opportunity.
Many of the players who received these offers were obvious. Players currently verbally committed to the program all flaunted their new offer. Top targets that West Virginia would take at the drop of the hat did the same. Some, though, were a bit of a surprise. They were either already committed elsewhere, or had not mentioned the Mountaineers much in recent weeks, or even months.
Washington (D.C.) John Carroll athlete Roman Hemby was the first to catch the eye. He has camped at West Virginia multiple times, and the Mountaineers were the first Power 5 program to extend him an offer. Lead recruiter Jahmile Addae gave him and his father the red carpet treatment when they came to Morgantown this past summer. However, the 247Sports three-star recruit did not mention WVU much in recent interviews.
Offensive lineman Jaden Sandlin from Florida is another interesting case. The three-star recruit never claimed a verbal offer previously. He committed to Florida Atlantic in June. This, though, was how he found out about West Virginia’s serious interest in adding him to this class. It’s possible that he could visit in the fall if the NCAA allows.
Those are just two of the roughly four dozen recruits who publicly claimed official offers from WVU over the weekend. While it gives some clarity to the recruiting picture, it’s not the final say on the matter. That will come closer to signing day when the staff chooses who to send the actual letters of intent to in order to get signatures. For now, this is just another step of many as the Mountaineers look to build up this class.