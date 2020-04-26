When it comes to recruiting, every football coach that has led the charge at West Virginia University has preached the importance of targeting elite prospects in close proximity to campus. That means any recruits within a few hours drive of Morgantown and any state that borders West Virginia.
Oddly enough, that has not, for the most part, included Kentucky. That changed with the arrival of Neal Brown, who not only is a native of the Bluegrass State, but played and coached at the University of Kentucky.
Prior to Brown’s arrival in Morgantown, WVU extended exactly zero scholarship offers in neighboring Kentucky in 2019. In his first year on campus, that number jumped to seven offers, with the Mountaineers securing the commitment of All-State wide receiver Reese Smith, who enrolled back in January. So far in the Class of 2021, that number is already up to eight scholarship offers, and four early offers are already out for 2022, and two more for 2023.
For this class, West Virginia’s best chance might be with Radcliff North Hardin athlete La’Vell Wright. The 247Sports three-star recruit camped in Morgantown last summer, and earned an offer from running backs coach Chad Scott right away. He has returned for a couple of visits since then and, despite offers from Tennessee, Northwestern, Kentuck, and more, the Mountaineers are considered one of the favorites to secure his commitment.
This past week, a couple new offers went out in the Class of 2022. Maybe most notably, Lexington Frederick Douglass athlete Dane Key – a four-star prospect in the 247Sports Composite rankings – claimed a scholarship from WVU. He has a long relationship with new offensive coordinator Gerad Parker, who grew up in Louisa, Kentucky, and played wide receiver at UK.
“I knew of Coach Parker from the time he was at Penn State,” Key said after he got his offer. “And when he got the job at WVU, we kept the same relationship. He’s a good family man, and a great coach.”
Paintsville Johnson Central offensive lineman Grant Bingham also picked up an offer from WVU. His high school coach is handling his recruitment, so he didn’t speak directly with the staff, but he had a very positive image of the program and the campus.
Taking things a step further to 2023, Danville Boyle County defensive end Tommy Ziesmer claimed an offer earlier in the month. Despite just finishing up his freshman year, the 6-foot-2, 220-pounder is one of the top recruits in the state. Boyle County just so happens to be the same high school Reese Smith attended and Brown himself graduated from two decades ago. Ziesmer has much admiration for Brown, saw him speak at a high school event last year, and plans to visit WVU as soon as he’s able.
West Virginia’s push into neighboring Kentucky will continue in the classes to come, and the Mountaineers hope they can steal a couple of elite recruits from just across the border.