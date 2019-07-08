When the West Virginia University football team held its official visit weekend last month, coach Neal Brown sent out his customary “Let’s Go” tweet on social media indicating a commitment. In fact, he did it four times.
In the ensuing days, though, only three of those players went public – offensive lineman Zach Frazier, edge rusher Lanell Carr, and cornerback David Vincent-Okoli. On Monday, nearly a month later, mystery recruit No. 4 finally became public: Savannah (Georgia) Jenkins linebacker Taurus Simmons.
The 247Sports three-star recruit pledged to the coaching staff during his visit, choosing WVU over offers from Michigan State, Colorado, Kansas State, and more.
“Big thanks to everyone who helped me along the way,” Simmons posted on social media. “I’m excited to announce that I am committed to [West Virginia University].”
It was a decision that seemed unheard of just a couple months ago. During an interview updating his recruitment, Simmons rattled off nearly two dozen schools that he was talking to regularly and that he planned to visit in the coming months. None of them were West Virginia.
Lead recruiter Travis Trickett, though, made sure that the Mountaineers were in the picture, not only securing the official visit, but snagging his eventual commitment.
Simmons is seen as an ideal “bandit,” the new edge-rushing linebacker in defensive coordinator Vic Koenning’s defense. At the high school level, Simmons plays a similar role, sometimes even putting his hand in the dirt like a traditional defensive end.
Simmons holds a three-star, 0.8333-rating in the 247Sports composite ratings. He is the Mountaineers’ 11th commitment, and moved WVU from 58th to 50th in the 247Sports team rankings as of Monday night, jumping Nebraska, Baylor, Virginia, and more.