West Virginia held its final one-day camp of the summer on Thursday, hosting several dozen recruits, including numerous commits and top targets. Of those, a handful received a new offer from the Mountaineers, most of whom fans should know as the recruiting cycle continues.
The first is one that has strong ties to West Virginia and was one of the top performers of the camp -Myrtle Beach, South Carolina wide receiver JJ Jones. The 2021 prospect is the son of Jon Jones, who played running back for the Mountaineers in the early 1990s. He tested well then put on a strong performance during one-on-ones, receiving an invite from the coaching staff to stay afterward and hang out. There, he got his offer directly from head coach Neal Brown.
“My heart dropped,” Jones said. “Just getting the opportunity to be able to play at the alma mater my father was at is a blessing.”
Fellow 2021 target, Episcopal High School (Alexandria, Virginia) quarterback Emmett Morehead, also got a last-minute invite to stay after the camp to meet more in-depth with the coaching staff.
He, too, received good news, although there was a bit of confusion. Morehead camped at Duke earlier in the summer and West Virginia quarterbacks coach Sean Reagan was in attendance. After that event, Reagan offered him, but Morehead thought it came with a caveat.
“Coach Reagan offered me there at Duke, but I didn’t think it was a real offer because he said I had to visit and meet coach Brown,” said Morehead. “So I was pretty confused on Thursday when they didn’t say anything else about it. I thought it was a failure, that I did so bad they weren’t offering me.”
Of course, that wasn’t the case. He had an offer. It was old news to the staff, and just a misunderstanding for Morehead. He was thrilled to have things cleared up and receive his first Power Five football offer.
Not all offers went out that evening. Some took an extra day or two, and that includes one for Desert Pines High School (Las Vegas, Nevada) defensive lineman Jonathan Pickett.
“Coach Addae told me [Friday] and I was very excited,” Pickett said. “This was the main goal for me when we planned on coming out here.”
The 2021 defensive lineman put the Mountaineers at “the top of the list” after his visit and offer and says he will make a decision in the next month or so.
The West Virginia coaching staff will now turn its attention to this year’s team and this fall’s season. Recruiting will take a bit of a back seat, but it won’t be completely done. Several recruits will visit during fall camp and many more in the first few weeks of the season, including some of the recruits mentioned above that picked up new offers.