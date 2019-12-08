The first official visit weekend of the offseason certainly proved to be eventful for the West Virginia football team’s coaching staff.
Head coach Neal Brown and his staff hosted more than a half dozen top recruits on unofficial visits, picked up at least one commitment, lost one commitment, and then followed it all up with a Junior Day for top 2021 targets.
Starting Friday afternoon, official visitors from all over the country – high school and junior college – began arriving in Morgantown. Late Saturday evening, the coaching staff gave its patented ‘bat signal’ for a commitment, tweeting out “Let’s Go!” on social media. Who that player was had not been confirmed as of Sunday afternoon, but there were certainly plenty of candidates.
Junior college cornerback Lakevias Daniel posted a video on social media shortly after the tweets from the coaching staff. In it, he stood near midfield of Milan Puskar Stadium, posing in WVU football gear. When reached on Sunday and asked if it was true he had committed, Daniel said it was not, although he did admit that he had a great time on the visit.
Defensive lineman Simeon Barrow was another candidate. The Grovetown, Georgia, prospect has been committed to Michigan State for a couple of months now, but finally found an opportunity to get up to West Virginia, which he had in his final four before his commitment to the Spartans.
“They have always been high on my list,” he said. “I just got to talk [my final decision] over with my family.”
Linebacker Eddie Watkins from Alabama was another candidate for that commitment. While he, too, enjoyed his time at West Virginia, he says a decision is still a couple months off.
“WVU sits real high with me,” he said. “I really like it, but I will still be signing in February.”
As the search continued for the recruit who was ready to admit that they committed, word leaked out of some bad news – four-star running back Lamy Constant was no longer part of West Virginia’s class. This was due to “a misunderstanding” between the staff and Constant, per the star running back. The two parties had not been in touch in recent weeks and the Mountaineers had been targeting several other running backs down the stretch.
With that news out in the open and official visitors on their way home, one might think the staff would get a moment to take a breath. That was not the case. In fact, Brown and Co. held an mini-Junior Day on Sunday afternoon. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, (Northeast High School) athletes Tyreek Chappell and Ken Talley highlighted that small group. Chappell is a 2021 prospect that projects as a safety, while Talley is 2022 and could play defensive end or linebacker in college. Both already hold offers from the Mountaineers.
As hectic as the last week has been on the recruiting trail – both on the road and in Morgantown – the staff will wake up Monday morning to do it all over again. The coaches will hit the road to visit prospects at their schools and in their homes before returning to campus to host another set of official visitors and Junior Day prospects next weekend.