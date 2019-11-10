West Virginia held its first home football game in nearly a month this past Saturday. While the results on the football field did not change much -– the team lost to its fifth straight game –- the change in venue did afford the Mountaineers an opportunity to host several prospects on recruiting visits. Early returns have been extremely positive.
The “big” visitor for the weekend was Jairo Faverus, the European cornerback who currently resides in England. Already pledged to the Mountaineers, Faverus was taking in his first game day experience in Morgantown.
He arrived on Friday and hung around until Sunday before boarding a plane back across the pond. He was unavailable for interviews, but did post on social media some pictures from the trip with a message to the program and fans.
“I want to say thank you to WVU football for having me this weekend,” he said. “Me and my father had a great time.”
Faverus camped at West Virginia back in the summer and put on one of the best camp performances in recent memory. The 20-year old prospect will arrive as a true freshman in January, but already looks like the grown men that he will be playing with and against every Saturday.
That combination of size, speed, and ability resulted in the coaches offering him on the spot. He committed a short time later.
There were also several 2021 prospects in attendance, including offered quarterback Nate Hampton. The Mocksville (North Carolina) Davie County signal-caller twice camped at West Virginia last summer, but this was also his first game day experience in Morgantown.
“It’s definitely one of my top schools,” he said. “I loved seeing the game day atmosphere and, since WVU was my first offer, that holds a special place in my heart.”
Also a junior, and also from North Carolina, RB Glenn’s Raneiria Dillworth took in his first visit to West Virginia. He had been in touch with area recruiter Xavier Dye for the last few months, receiving an offer from the Mountaineers just two weeks ago.
“Everything was great,” said Dillworth. “The atmosphere and the coaches stood out most. They really show big-time love.”
Several in-state recruits also were on the sidelines. Weir athlete Sebastian Spencer, Keyser offensive lineman Shawn See and Fairmont lineman Zach Frazier were just a few of the big-time players from the Mountain State in attendance.
Frazier is already committed as part of the Class of 2020 and fans are very familiar with him. See is a massive lineman that camped at WVU multiple times in the summer and got in touch with the coaching staff. And Spencer is famous for his speed, winning multiple state titles on the track, and showed true football ability while camping at WVU back in June.
West Virginia will hit the road this week at Kansas State before returning home for a contest against Oklahoma State. Regardless of the outcomes of any of the remaining games, recruits will be there, and this staff has shown an ability to connect and still make an impact.