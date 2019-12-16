Another day, another piece to the 2020 recruiting class puzzle for the West Virginia University football team.
ASA (New York) College offensive lineman Tairiq Stewart pledged to the Mountaineers on Monday evening, and he had full approval from everyone in his inner circle.
“My mother loves it,” said Stewart. “She told me to commit from day one. After the first day of being there, she wanted me to go there. My grandparents love it. My coaches love it. My high school coach loves it.”
Stewart was recruited by offensive line coach Matt Moore, and says that he could play anywhere on the offensive line. Right now, though, Moore wants him to play outside.
“They like me at tackle, currently,” said Stewart. “I have the ability to play both inside and out. They want me at tackle, but I will do whatever they need me to do.”
Stewart committed to WVU over offers from Maryland, Tennessee, Toledo, and more. He received a three-star, 0.8635-rating in the 247Sports Composite as the nation’s No. 3 junior college offensive guard. He graduates in May and will have three years to play two seasons. He is the 17th commitment in this 2020 recruiting class, moving West Virginia from 44th to 40th in the 247Sports team rankings as of Monday evening, jumping Oklahoma State, Kansas, TCU, and Pitt.