For the second straight home game, West Virginia University’s football team got the win and the crowd made for an amazing atmosphere. For the second straight home game, it was Bob Huggins and the men’s basketball team that took advantage.
On Sunday afternoon, the Mountaineers added a commitment for the 2020 signing class from guard Kedrian Johnson from Temple College in Texas.
The 6-foot-4 perimeter player entered the weekend without an offer from West Virginia, but Huggins personally extended him a scholarship before his visit was through. Johnson immediately jumped on the opportunity, committing to Huggins on the spot and then going public with his decision on social media a short time later.
Johnson averaged 25.6 points last year as a redshirt freshman. He also averaged 4.6 assists and 3.7 steals a contest. He plans to sign in November and enroll next May with two years of eligibility remaining.
That’s not to say that the football team didn’t take advantage of the atmosphere and Saturday’s win. Coach Neal Brown and staff hosted more than a dozen top recruits, including several with Mountaineer offers. That included in-state offensive lineman Wyatt Milum, the Spring Valley standout who holds a four-star rating from 247Sports. He and teammate Bryce Biggs are both 2021 prospects and both shined at WVU camp this summer. Biggs was with Milum during the trip, and he came away raving about his time there.
“Today at WVU I saw an amazing fan base backing a team that plays hard and is taught well,” said Biggs. “They did amazing. Defense was tremendous, and offensively they drove the ball down the field. Coaches are amazing, like I’ve said before, and it’s just a great program. Facilities are clean, and it’s all-around a great place to be.”
Current commits Garrett Greene and Devell Washington also made return trips to campus. They were both in Morgantown for the James Madison game and both camped this summer. Something different caught Washington’s eye this time, though — the staff’s use of young receivers.
“That means a lot to me,” he said. “It shows that he’s willing to play his young wide receivers and trust them in big games. That makes me want to work even harder to get better.”
West Virginia will be at Kansas next weekend, taking on the suddenly rejuvenated Jayhawks. After an open week the following Saturday, the Mountaineers will return to Morgantown for a home game against Texas. That weekend is expected to be the biggest visit weekend of the season, with several big-name targets already set to be on campus for that contest.