The West Virginia football team added its 16th public commitment to its 2020 recruiting class Sunday, as Hyattsville (Maryland) DeMatha Catholic offensive lineman Jordan White committed to the Mountaineers.
The 247Sports three-star recruit held more than a dozen offers, including ones from Penn State, LSU and Maryland, at various points in his recruitment.
White burst onto the national scene as a sophomore, receiving offers from LSU, Penn State and several other programs. During the season opener of his junior season, however, he suffered an injury that wiped out his entire year – the year that is most important when it comes to college recruiting. That caused several schools to slow things down.
In the spring of this year, before he was even fully cleared from the injury, White committed to home-state Maryland, shutting down his recruitment.
After more than six months as a Terrapin commit, though, White opened up his recruitment. He did so, somewhat famously, in the middle of Maryland’s embarrassing blowout loss to Ohio State. At halftime, with the score 42-0, White took to social media to announce that he would explore other options.
A short time later, West Virginia coaches swung by and extended a new offer to White. The coaches followed up with multiple in-home visits and invited him to campus for an official visit this weekend.
As White headed home Sunday morning, he decided he would make his announcement that evening, announcing his pledge to the Mountaineers.
White’s verbal commitment moved the Mountaineers from 47th to 45th in the 247Sports team rankings, as of Sunday evening, jumping Oregon State and Arizona State. High school football players can make their commitments official starting Wednesday in the early signing period.