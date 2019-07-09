Neal Brown and the Mountaineer football staff have snagged another one.
West Virginia added yet another commitment to its 2020 recruiting class on Tuesday evening as Northwest Community College (Mississippi) defensive tackle Quay Mays committed to the Mountaineers. The 6-foot-1, 290-pounder chose WVU over fellow finalists Iowa State and Central Florida.
Mays officially visited Morgantown in mid-June and walked away from the trip raving about the staff and the program.
“It was great and I had a good time,” he said. “We ate on the 50-yard line the first night. The day after that, we took a visit around the school, went to Coach Brown’s house to eat, fished a little bit on the boat. We did a lot of stuff, ate real good. That night, we went out with some football players. Had a lot of fun. It was a great weekend.”
There was one catch — he needed to officially visit Iowa State the following weekend before making a decision. After that trip, the Mountaineers were still in the lead, but there was another catch — he might still make an official visit to Central Florida.
That trip ended up not happening, though, as he instead committed to the WVU coaching staff this week.
Mays did not play football until his senior year of high school, when he recorded 65 tackles and a forced fumble for Bradenton (Fla.) Manatee. Because of his lack of experience, Mays headed to junior college, where he redshirted his first year before recording 15 tackles and two sacks this past season.
Thanks to his quick learning curve and potential upside, schools began jumping into the picture after spring evaluations. The Mountaineers were one of the first, offering and then setting up this official visit a couple months in advance.
Now, Mays will graduate this December and enroll at the school of his choice for the spring with two (and a half) years to play two seasons.