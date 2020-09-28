West Virginia University’s football team added its 16th commitment to the 2021 recruiting class late Sunday night when Edwardsville (Illinois) running back Justin Johnson chose the Mountaineers over fellow finalists Michigan State, Minnesota, Louisville, California and Washington State.
Johnson visited Morgantown in January for the team’s biggest Junior Day event up to that point. After the trip, he raved about West Virginia and his time on campus.
“The visit was incredible,” he said. “I give it a 10 out of 10. The Morgantown environment is great. I also really love the family-like bond that the coaches have with their players.”
A few weeks after that visit, Johnson returned to Morgantown for the final visit weekend before the NCAA prohibited in-person recruiting due COVID-19. That turned out to be a huge recruiting weekend, as players like Wyatt Milum, Will Crowder and Kaden Prather were all on campus that weekend as well.
Rather than jumping on board after that visit, though, Johnson went silent with his recruitment. He was unable to make visits, but offers kept coming in, as schools hoped they could sway him even without showing him their campus. His visit to Morgantown turned out not to be enough, and Johnson released a video on Sunday night – his eighteenth birthday – announcing his decision to be a Mountaineer.
“He is a runner with loose hips and ability to make subtle moves and avoid tacklers,” said 247Sports national analyst Allen Trieu. “But is also a long strider who has broken some long runs. We do not have a verified 40 [dash time] on him, but he does have some track times. His hurdle times are most impressive and speak to his athleticism.”
Johnson received a three-star, 0.8822-rating in the 247Sports Composite as the nation’s No. 26 running back. He is considered the 15th commitment in this 2021 recruiting class – possibly sixteenth, depending on how you wish to count Finnish tight end Edward Vesterinen.
The 6-foot-5, 245-pounder was originally a 2021 recruit, but tried to enroll this past summer. However, visa issues due to the pandemic pushed his enrollment date back and he will now enroll in January as part of his original 2021 class.
West Virginia now sits at No. 41 in the 247Sports team rankings as of Monday night, but would be in the top 25 based off its average star rating – 87.34. That number is almost a full point higher than last year’s mark (86.44), which currently holds the record for highest average rating in a WVU recruiting class.