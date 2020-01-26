Another weekend, another big visit for top 2021 football recruits at West Virginia University. The Mountaineers hosted more than a dozen top junior prospects Saturday afternoon, including at least five four-star recruits, per 247Sports.
“The visit was incredible. I give it a 10 out of 10,” said Edwardsville (Illinois) running back Justin Johnson, who holds a four-star ranking as the nation’s No. 18 back in 2021.
Johnson, who received an offer from the staff back in the fall, was making his first visit to Morgantown, and he seemed impressed with nearly everything he saw.
“The Morgantown environment is great,” he said. “I also really love the family-like bond that the coaches have with their players.”
Four-star defensive lineman James Gillespie felt the same way, although he’s been to West Virginia for multiple visits already.
“The visit went very good,” said the Woodbridge (Virginia) star. “It was one of the best ones so far, talking with the new staff and having one-on-one time with coach [Neal] Brown.”
Gillespie and his teammates have been to Morgantown for games and spring practices, with this being their first Junior Day trip. Even with more than a dozen offers, the Mountaineers have made enough of an impression to sit pretty in his recruitment.
“I would say they sit pretty high up,” he said.
The same can be said for the one new offer that went out on Saturday. Middletown (Ohio) linebacker Cameron Junior was one of only a couple prospects to visit that did not already have an offer, but he got the impression early on that he might get one. New linebackers coach Jeff Koonz spent plenty of time with him, and he was eventually pulled aside to speak with Brown. That was when he got the offer.
“I like the school a lot,” he said. “It feels good to get an offer. They’re one of my top schools right now. It’s a dream come true.”
Junior plans to enroll at the school of his choice a semester early, and the staff told him that if he arrived in January, he could compete for a spot in the starting lineup. That intrigued Junior enough to put the Mountaineers in his “top five, maybe No. 3 or No. 2,” he said, before finally admitting, “actually, I might give them No. 1 right now.”
The staff will now hit the road again to see a handful more prospects during the work week. Then, coaches will follow that up with the final visit weekend before the new February dead period. Any official visits are free to run from Friday to Sunday, while WVU will also hold another Junior Day on Saturday afternoon. Once players leave campus Sunday, the dead period begins as 2020 recruits prepare for Signing Day next Wednesday.