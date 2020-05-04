The calendar flipped to May over the weekend, a month known for baseball, flowers, Mothers’ Day and Memorial Day. In the world of recruiting, it’s apparently also known as “Top List Month,” as several Mountaineer football targets released their top schools in the last couple of days.
Kicking off the parade of top programs was Philadelphia (Pennsylvania) Northeast defensive back Tyreek Chappell. The 247Sports three-star prospect trimmed his list of nearly 30 programs down to five schools, keeping West Virginia in the picture with Texas A&M, Pittsburgh, Tennessee, and Michigan. Chappell has been to campus numerous times for Junior Days and game day visits.
Next up was Venice (Florida) tight end Weston Wolff. Also holding a three-star rating from 247Sports, the 6-foot-4, 210-pounder cut his list from 37 schools down to a final five. The Mountaineers made the cut, as did Maryland, Miami, Northwestern, and UCF. Wolff has camped in Morgantown each of the last two summers, building up his body and catching the eye of position coach Travis Trickett to earn an offer.
That same day, prized wide receiver Christian Leary announced a top six. His situation is a little bit different than the others on this list, though. The 247Sports four-star recruit had already announced a top six last month. That list was Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Oklahoma, Arizona State, and WVU.
In his newest edition of his top six, he swapped Ohio State for Arizona State. He still plans to make a decision the first week of June, although he says he still intends to officially visit Morgantown the week after that. There’s no clear answer, yet, on if he will even be allowed to do so at that time.
West Virginia took their first ‘loss’ on Top Five Weekend on Saturday. Myrtle Beach (South Carolina) wide receiver JJ Jones announced his final five, but did not include the Mountaineers, despite being a WVU legacy. Jones’ father, Jon Jones, was a running back for Don Nehlen in the early nineties, and Brown and Co. were one of the first programs to extend him a scholarship after a camp last summer. Instead, his finalists included North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee, and Mississippi State.
It was back to good news for West Virginia on Sunday. South Charleston defensive lineman Zeiqui Lawton shared his top five schools, and the Mountaineers were included. Joining the home state school were Boise State, Cincinnati, Illinois, and Oregon. Lawton earned his offer under the previous coaching staff, impressing the summer after his freshman year at a WVU camp. The new staff has stayed in contact since then, inviting him up numerous times.
As the spring progresses, recruits will continue to release top school lists and some may even make commitments. The lack of in-person recruiting does not seem to be slowing down the regular recruiting cycle for schools or recruits.