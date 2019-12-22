When West Virginia University football coach Neal Brown met with the media on National Signing Day, the Mountaineers were still waiting on one more decision to potentially round out the early signing portion of their 2020 recruiting class. That pick did not go their way as junior college cornerback Lakavias Daniel committed to Ole Miss.
Yet getting two out of three top targets on Signing Day – defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor and wide receiver Sam Brown each pledged to WVU in writing – isn’t too shabby, especially since the staff still has time to add more commits before February, then round out the roster after that.
“I’ll say this class isn’t done,” said Brown. “We will have some additions in February. And, as you know, we have some creative ways to add players (after signing day).”
If Brown’s first year in Morgantown was any indication, he’s certainly capable of doing that. Arriving the first week of January, Brown didn’t have the benefit of the early signing period. He hit the ground running that month and added defensive lineman Jordan Jefferson, an underrated recruit who had no Power 5 offers before WVU. Jefferson ended up playing as a true freshman this past season.
Brown also added quarterback Austin Kendall via transfer in January, then wide receiver George Campbell, defensive end Reuben Jones, and quarterback Jarrett Doege as transfers in the summer. He also recruited offensive lineman John Hughes and safety Noah Guzman as late junior college players.
Every single one of those players contributed to the 2019 team. Every single one either started a game or was featured prominently in the rotation at his position. Don’t be surprised to see Brown go down that path again.
“We’re always kind of going to be open to (transfers),” said Brown. “We’ll sign some guys in February, whether there’s a grad involved in that or not, we’ll see. ... Then I think it’s fair to say we’ll be in the market over the summer like we were a year ago.”
What position will those additions play? Offensive line is a definite. So, too, is running back, where Brown said it’s possible the staff adds multiple players. Other spots will likely open up depending on who transfers as we enter the spring semester, but running back may be the most important – and already has a couple targets to know.
Running back La’Damian Webb of Jones County Junior College in Mississippi once was committed to Ole Miss and received an offer from West Virginia a couple of weeks before signing day. Webb announced shortly before signing day that he would take visits in January and sign in February.
The same goes for Orlando (Florida) Jones running back Avarius Sparrow. A late riser, Sparrow rushed for 2,024 yards and 24 touchdowns this season, drawing a lot of late attention, including a December offer from WVU.
The staff gets the next couple of weeks off before the dead period ends in the middle of January. After that, the coaches will likely host a handful of more official visits before Signing Day – for transfers and high schoolers.
They will then reevaluate where the Mountaineer roster stands after the February 5 signing day and scour the transfer and late junior college markets, hoping for the same success they had last season.