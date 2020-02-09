National Signing Day has come and gone for the college football recruiting class of 2020. While recruits can still technically sign with any college through the end of March, the picture has cleared up quite a bit for West Virginia University’s program. Coach Neal Brown had 22 spots he could fill in this recruiting class and he signed 20 between the two signing days in December and February.
That leaves a couple extra holes to fill, and some “creative” ways of further adding to the roster. Here’s a look at what West Virginia might do in the coming months to better the program before the fall.
The first two players one has to look at are the two recruits that are verbally committed to the Mountaineers, but not yet signed. Offensive lineman Jacob Gamble of Iowa Western Community College pledged to the program back in the summer and was supposed to enroll early. That deadline came and went, and he did not sign, as he was unable to get to Morgantown in time.
Gamble was then supposed to visit in January and sign in February, but that did not happen, either. Sources tell me that both parties will continue to monitor the situation and make a decision at a later date.
Then there’s athlete James Thomas. The 247Sports three-star recruit from Georgia was one of the more coveted prospects in the nation, holding offers from Tennessee, South Carolina, and many others. Academics, however, put him in a spot where he still needs to do work in order to be eligible.
Rather than sign him and eat up a spot in the class, per the recent NCAA rule changes on a hard cap, West Virginia accepted a verbal commitment from Thomas while he awaits word of test scores and grade improvement. If he gets eligible, he can sign before the end of March, or he can simply enroll in the summer. Current West Virginia cornerback Tacorey Turner was able to do the same thing last year.
If we assume that these two players take up those final two spots – and even if we don’t – the staff is still likely to add a couple more players via transfer in the spring or summer. Last year, Brown and company were very busy in the transfer portal, snagging guys like George Campbell, Josh Growden, and even Jarrett Doege well after spring practice had ended.
Don’t expect WVU to be quite as busy this time around, but Brown has already gone on record as saying coaches will get “creative” in order to add more players to help boost the roster for this fall.
Thus is the way of college football nowadays. In years past, recruits would sign in February, the staff would be done with recruiting, and that was it as far as who could help the team that fall.
Now, college coaches are like general managers for pro teams, finding elaborate ways to continue to add crucial pieces in a variety of ways. West Virginia will be no different.