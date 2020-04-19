For nearly a year there have been whispers emerging from the Puskar Center that West Virginia University’s 2021 football recruiting class could be the best ever. During one of his press conferences with the media, WVU coach Neal Brown took those words and screamed them from the mountaintops. He was not afraid to admit the high expectations he and his staff had for recruiting this cycle.
A few months later, it looks like he may be right. The Mountaineers have secured two of the highest-rated commitments that WVU has received during the internet recruiting era (circa 2002 to now).
The best part? The coaches may not be finished. Here’s a look at a handful of four-star recruits in the 247Sports Composite Rankings that WVU has a legitimate shot of getting to sign:
St. Louis (Missouri) DeSmet offensive lineman Brody Wisecarver continues to add offers, but has said repeatedly, even this week, that he’s mostly focused on Kentucky and West Virginia. He’s visited both programs multiple times, but his last stop before the in-person recruiting ban was Morgantown. He brought his mom with him on that trip, and came out of it raving about the Mountaineers. It doesn’t hurt that he is teammates with 2020 signee Lanell Carr.
South Charleston defensive lineman Zeiqui Lawton was first offered by the previous staff before his sophomore year of high school. The new staff has stayed in touch, routinely inviting Lawton up to campus. He said recently that he would be naming his top schools “soon.” Expect West Virginia to make that cut.
Germantown (Maryland) Northwest wide receiver Kaden Prather recently cut his list 32 offers down to five, putting West Virginia in that top group with Penn State, Oklahoma, Maryland, and South Carolina. He has visited campus several times, earning an offer after camp last summer. He’s connected with new offensive coordinator Gerad Parker, who had also offered Prather when the former was still a coach for the Nittany Lions.
Baltimore (Maryland) Mt. St. Joseph star Dont’e Thornton is another four-star receiver that kept West Virginia on his list after making a big cut recently. He put the Mountaineers in his top 12 alongside Penn State, Notre Dame, Michigan, and more. He originally committed to the Nittany Lions when Gerad Parker was the receivers coach in Happy Valley, but was visiting Morgantown multiple times even then. He’s since opened things back up and plans to announce at the All-American Game in January.
Montvale (New Jersey) St. Joseph Regional offensive lineman Geno VanDemark has an unofficial top two of West Virginia and Rutgers at the moment. He’s visited Morgantown before, and was hoping to get back for the spring game. Now, he’s looking into a visit during the summer.
Pittsburgh (Pennsylania) Central Catholic defensive lineman Elliot Donald visited Morgantown in early March, and has been on campus a couple other times as well. He plans to take all five official visits, saying that Pittsburgh, Penn State, and LSU will get three of them. He’s considering West Virginia, Kentucky, and Michigan for the other two trips.
And on and on the list goes. The staff has shown that it is not afraid to battle with the big boys on the recruiting trail, so more four-star prospects will likely emerge in the coming weeks and months. If Brown and his staff stay on it like they are now, they could very well pull off what they all expected – the best class in WVU history.