The effect of the coronavirus on recruiting, like most everything with sports and even life, is uncertain.
The NCAA put in place a ban on all in-person visits, whether on campus at colleges or coaches visiting recruits at school. Staffs across the country have gotten creative (as we detailed in this space last week), but even once the visit bans are lifted, it may not matter. With no spring football and schools across the country canceled until the end of the year, whatever ban the NCAA lifts might not matter much.
For the time being, West Virginia University football coach Neal Brown is just making do.
For prospects who have not visited campus before, the staff has set up virtual tours that they can send to recruits online. They Facetime with prospects and their families over the telephone to show them some of the facilities and meet “face to face,” so to speak. For those that have been on campus already, it’s all about staying in touch, reminding the players how much they are wanted and making the families feel comfortable. That, even with no ban in place, is mostly done over the phone anyway.
But there’s the second part to the recruiting scene – the evaluations. This time of year is obviously filled with big visit weekends and spring football practice, but it’s also an open evaluation period through the end of May. That’s when college coaches choose select days to go out on the road and evaluate players in person.
That is unlikely to happen this year, although that has not officially been canceled. That means plenty of film is being watched, more so than any other years.
“We’re actually probably getting ahead on that,” Brown said during his Thursday video conference with WVU media. “Most of the (2021) class evals are done, and we’re getting into the (2022s) and (2023s) now.”
Like many coaches, though, Brown wants to see a player in person before accepting any commitments. He’s held true to that so far with last year’s class and so far with this 2021 recruiting class.
June and July are big recruiting camp months, allowing for those in-person evaluations…. and those may get canceled, too. For now, Brown is moving ahead as if they’re still happening.
“We’re moving forward as if we’re going to have camps, but we’re moving forward with every bit of understanding that the NCAA might say, ‘Hey, we’re not having camps,’ or our university might say, ‘Hey, we’re not having camps,’” he said. “Either way, we have to prepare as if we’re going to have camps. If they get shut down, we’ll deal with it. That’s kind of how we’re operating.”
As we’ve found with this entire ordeal, it’s best to be prepared and not need it than the other way around. That’s the approach Brown and Co. are taking on the recruiting trail.