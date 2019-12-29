With each passing year, the NCAA tweaks the football recruiting calendar. Each change in recent years has been to give both coaches and recruits clearly-defined periods of time when they can all take a break from recruiting. There’s a new one this year, and that is basically the entire month of February.
New to the 2020 football recruiting calendar, from February 3rd through February 29th, the NCAA has instituted a “dead period.” That means contact with recruits must be initiated by the recruits, and there is to be no in-person contact. That means no unofficial visits to campus, a stark change from years past.
Once National Signing Day passes on the first Wednesday of every February, most major programs hold what they call “Junior Days” on the weekends of February. These events are typically one-day affairs in which recruits come up for a day visit on their own dime so the football coaches can show them around campus and the facilities, and to let these prospect know just how important they are in the coming class. They’re called “Junior Days” because these prospects are juniors in high school, and will be part of the next recruiting cycle.
These events are important. Coaches don’t extend these invites to just every junior in high school. Only the most coveted prospects are on the board. Now, though, there will be no more February “Junior Days” because of this year’s calendar change.
So what is West Virginia doing? Well, we’ve already seen it. If you take away time to recruit on the calendar, it doesn’t just disappear. Schools will just try to cram it into the part of the calendar when they’re able to recruit. So WVU coach Neal Brown and his staff have already held two “Junior Days” on the second and third weekend of December.
The coaches hosted official visitors from Friday to Sunday morning. Then, within minutes of the official visitors (who are seniors in high school) leaving campus – and sometimes even overlapping a bit – these other recruits arrived on Sunday for a “Junior Day”.
The names littering the early visitor lists are basically a “who’s who” of West Virginia’s 2021 recruiting board. Spring Valley’s Wyatt Milum, arguably the top offensive lineman on the Mountaineers’ radar, was there. Quarterback Christian Veilleux from Canada (via Bullis School in Maryland) was there, too. He’s also the top quarterback target for WVU. The staff even invited Swedish tight end Victor Wikstrom, who is already committed, to come over from across the pond to visit. The list goes on and on.
That won’t be the end of it, either. West Virginia will be able to host official visitors the weekend of January 17th, 24th and 31st. For at least one of those weekends – and possibly all three – the staff will have more top targets up to campus. It’s an exhausting exercise brought on by these calendar changes, but this staff has already shown a willingness – and ability – to capitalize on these opportunities.