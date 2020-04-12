Much like new West Virginia University assistant football coaches Jeff Koonz and Gerad Parker paid immediate dividends on the recruiting trail, due to their energy and past relationships with top targets at past stops, new assistant Dontae Wright has done the same.
Wright — a former Western Michigan assistant who replaced Al Pogue when Pogue left for Auburn — picked up recruiting in the state of Michigan, which was previously Pogue’s responsibility. Wright, though, has built-in relationships in the area, including with a couple of new offers. For Harper Woods (Michigan) athlete Christion Stokes -– who just claimed a new WVU offer -– it’s more than just knowing Wright. He has physically worked with the new WVU outside linebackers coach.
“He was the one that offered me at Western Michigan when he was there,” said Stokes. “He’s a good guy. Had tons of energy. Great coach, too. He coached me up during the Michigan camp I went to. That’s the day he offered me for Western Michigan.”
Much like West Virginia does with smaller schools in the area, Michigan has coaches from other programs up to help at prospect camps. Wright took advantage of that, and those relationships -– and scouting -– are paying off. Auburn Hills (Michigan) Avondale running back David Holloman is another recent offer that met Wright the same way.
“Me and coach Wright had a relationship before when he was at Western Michigan,” said the 2021 speedster, who was clocked at 4.39 seconds in the 40-yard dash at the Nike Regional last spring. “So he’s familiar with my style of play.”
Wright has been on an offering spree lately. Along with Holloman and Stokes, he’s extended several more scholarships in the state of Michigan as the staff works its way through recruit films during the downtime. With nearly every new offer, the story is the same.
“I was super excited [about the offer] and have a great relationship with Coach Wright,” said Franklin (Michigan) Wylie E. Groves athlete Jaden Mangham. “He also offered me when he was [at Western Michigan]. He’s just an easy coach to talk to, and he’s honest and a player’s coach.”
Of course, none of this is a surprise to Neal Brown, nor should it be to Mountaineer fans. The West Virginia head coach had rave reviews for Wright shortly after his hire.
“I like Dontae’s career path,” said Brown back in February. “He’s led units. He’s been a defensive coordinator. He’s been a special teams coordinator. He’s comfortable in front of people. And he’s really a teacher. I think that’s what struck me when he came and visited with us is what type of teacher he was. He relates well to all types of kids. I’ve been impressed watching him.”
And he’s impressed early on the recruiting trail, despite being limited by no in-person recruiting. One would have to think it will only get better once he’s allowed to hit the road and see prospects in person, giving Mountaineer fans another thing to be excited about with WVU football.