Monday marked the beginning of a new football recruiting dead period on the NCAA summer calendar. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the NCAA’s rules to curtail the virus’ spread, college football has been on an extended dead period for months. That means no in-person recruiting, but all the talking on the phone and through social media that programs wish to do.
Let’s use this date – and another important one on the calendar – to shift gears to basketball recruiting. At midnight on June 15th, college basketball coaches around the country frantically texted and private messaged recruits in the Class of 2022. That included West Virginia University’s men’s basketball staff, which reached out to some of its top targets in that class.
Leading the way was in-state star shooting guard Isaac McKneely from Poca. The 6-foot-4 wing player said that assistant coach Ron Everhart reached out right away.
“We chatted for a few and he was just excited that he can now text me freely,” said McKneely. “We just talked about what was happening with the virus and how everything would play out.”
The Mountaineers were not alone in reaching out to McKneely late that night – the first time schools are technically allowed to initiate contact with rising juniors. Maryland, Illinois, Kansas State, Ohio State and many others did as well.
He also picked up new offers from Iowa and Wake Forest that same day. The all-state prospect has been on the rise in recent weeks, with numerous programs extending offers since West Virginia became the first major conference school to pull the trigger with a scholarship.
In Cleveland, Ohio, Richmond Heights star Josiah Harris said he also heard from West Virginia when the clock struck midnight. The 6-foot-5 wing has been a top target of the Mountaineers for months, with WVU being one of the first schools to offer the 2022 recruit. Since then, Ohio State, Kansas State and several others have extended scholarships.
Over in New Jersey, West Virginia was also one of the first programs to touch base with North Brunswick St. Thomas Aquinas point guard Jaquan Harris. The 6-foot-4 playmaker has not yet been offered by WVU, but assistant coach Larry Harrison made it clear that he was someone the staff had firmly on the radar for the 2022 class.
These there were not the only ones to hear from WVU for 2022, of course. These are just the ones known about at this time, and others will continue to be added to the list. Much of the staff’s attention is still on 2021, where WVU may have an extra scholarship or two depending on how the rest of this summer and the 2020 class shakes out.
For now, though, the coaches are aware of those rising juniors that they have deemed good enough to receive that kind of attention this early in the process.