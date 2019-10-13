What West Virginia football fans saw on the field on Saturday against Iowa State looked eerily similar to the weekend before against Texas. The Mountaineers hung tight through three quarters, but a third quarter drought from the offense let the game slip away.
Things were very familiar on the sidelines, too, as the coaching staff hosted numerous quality prospects on unofficial visits, and the reviews were all extremely positive.
The young man who traveled the farthest for the game was Doral Academy Charter running back Roscoe Burton, a 2021 recruit from Miami, Florida, who has been in touch with area recruiter Travis Trickett since the beginning of the contact period in September.
“Everything was lovely,” said Burton. “It was a great atmosphere and I was amazed by the campus and surrounding mountains. It kind of felt like home.”
Alongside Burton was a quartet of quarterbacks in the Class of 2021. The most familiar for WVU fans is D.C. Tabscott of Nashville, Tenn. (Father Ryan High School). The 247Sports three-star recruit camped at West Virginia this summer and was one of the first junior signal callers to get in touch with this coaching staff. The two parties stayed in touch for the last couple of months, leading to this visit.
“Things were great,” he said. “It was a fun environment and I’m definitely glad I made it up.”
Toledo, Ohio’s (St. John’s Jesuit) Brady Lichtenberg is in a similar situation as Tabscott. He’s a 2021 quarterback that the staff contacted early, and he visited for camp back in the summer. He, too, was on the sidelines for Saturday’s game.
“It was a lot of fun to see what West Virginia was all about,” he said. “The atmosphere was really cool, even with some of the students on fall break … [The coaches] thanked me for making the trip and said they like what they have seen in my development from sophomore to junior seasons.”
Finally, there was Neyland Jean, another 2021 quarterback out of Tennessee. The 247Sports three-star recruit says the staff reached out to him after seeing his film and invited him up to campus.
“Overall, I think things went great,” he said. “The coaches made me feel at home. The environment was great. And I got to have face-to-face conversations with coaches.”
These reviews are important. Are the Mountaineers getting immediate commitments from these players? No, but the on-field product is struggling -– back-to-back home losses that got away late. That has not been a burden for the coaches in recruiting, though. This staff is still putting forth the effort to make connections with these prospects, and still inviting them up to campus to show them that things are trending in the right direction and that there’s more to choosing a school than just the football.