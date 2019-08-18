West Virginia University never gave up on Sean Martin.
The Bluefield defensive end shocked a lot of people when he committed to North Carolina earlier this summer, doing so after an official visit to Chapel Hill. Many experts predicted he would end up at WVU, and the Mountaineers have positioned themselves well after his decommitment from the Tarheels.
According to Martin, running backs coach Chad Scott — who is the lead recruiter in southern West Virginia — stayed in touch throughout the summer.
“Coach Scott is who I talk to from WVU,” said Martin. “He just said he really wants me there.”
And, because of that constant contact, the Mountaineers already have an official visit in place with Martin — Oct. 5 when West Virginia hosts Texas.
“That’s an official,” Martin told 247Sports. “The coaching staff, we’re building a relationship. We’ve been talking since they [were hired] in January. They said they want their state’s players, so they are really recruiting me hard.”
Martin gave kudos to the new coaching staff, too, saying “the old staff didn’t really talk that much,” but the new coaches are reaching out to him multiple times a week.
Of course, West Virginia is not the only school that is in the picture for Martin, who says he will not make a college decision until signing day in December.
He named Kentucky as the only other school he knew that he would visit this fall, but added later that Penn State, Michigan State, Purdue, North Carolina State, Vanderbilt, and Virginia Tech were all still in the picture. The Hokies, in particular, have made him a priority, especially given the short distance between his home and campus.
“I’m just weighing my options right now,” Martin said when asked of his plan moving forward.
Martin has visited Morgantown numerous times, including for a game last fall. He’s also been to Virginia Tech, Penn State, North Carolina and more. He holds more than twenty offers and is considered the state’s top player by 247Sports. Martin holds a three-star, 0.8701-rating in the 247Sports Composite as the nation’s No. 28 strong-side defensive end.
In recent weeks, he has received several “crystal ball” picks to West Virginia, including ones from 247Sports national analysts Steve Wiltfong and Brian Dohn.
If he were to commit to this class, the Mountaineers would vault from No. 52 in the 247Sports Team Rankings to No. 46, jumping the likes of TCU, Michigan State and Boston College.