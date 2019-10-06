During his weekly press conference last Tuesday, West Virginia Head Coach Neal Brown shifted the conversation to recruiting. He noted that the program was expecting dozens of top prospects on campus and needed the atmosphere to be at an elite level. The fans came through with the largest home attendance since Milan Puskar Stadium underwent renovations in 2004, and the recruits came through as more than three dozen elite prospects roamed the sideline.
Among the swatch of high school recruits in attendance were numerous current commits, including quarterback Garrett Greene, wide receivers Reese Smith and Devell Washington, and offensive lineman Zach Frazier. But, as Brown hinted at during his press conference, the focus was mostly on the Class of 2021.
That group included four-star studs like offensive lineman Wyatt Milum out of Spring Valley, quarterback Christian Veilleux out of Bel Air, Maryland (Bullis High School) and wide receiver Don’t’e Thornton out of Baltimore, Maryland (Mt. St. Joseph.)
“I thought the atmosphere was top-notch,” said Trenton Adkins, a running back out of Virginia who also holds a four-star rating from 247Sports.
The reviews were similar across all classes and from all types of players – 2020 to 2023, four-star to unranked, committed to not yet offered.
“The atmosphere was great,” said 2022 running back Nick Singleton. “The game didn’t end as well, but everyone was great. The fans were loud and fun and I can’t wait to come back.”
And some not only got to enjoy the atmosphere, but also the thrill of a new offer, including Singleton.
“Coach told me before the game that they had an offer for me, which was very exciting,” he said. “I feel honored and blessed.”
Also on the offer train for Saturday was North Carolina defensive end Travali Price, Maryland athlete Jordan Moore, and Washington D.C. wide receiver Leron Husbands.
“The offer from West Virginia means a lot to me because they are championship contenders in the Big 12 Conference, and [they have] a heavy passing game,” said Husbands. “So getting an offer from them tells me they really have their eyes on me.”
And on and on it went. Every recruit in attendance who commented raved about the fans and the feeling on the sideline, particularly with the striped stadium and the support the fans gave the team as the Mountaineers hung with Texas until the fourth quarter.
Now, it’s time to follow up and try to close with some of these recruits. Many of them are still young, so there’s no rush to secure a commitment right now, but the staff will be reaching out this week to talk with them on the phone and see how they enjoyed their visit and to discuss a return trip. There wasn’t an immediate commitment from this big recruiting weekend, but that doesn’t mean it wasn’t successful – it absolutely was.