March is here, and that means recruiting will move back to the forefront for college football programs across the country. Teams will begin their spring football seasons and welcome dozens of recruits to campus for a variety of Junior Days and spring practice visits. That includes West Virginia University, which will kick off its spring recruiting push this coming weekend.
West Virginia will host its first Junior Day of the spring Saturday. Numerous elite recruits are expected on campus, including Spring Valley offensive lineman Wyatt Milum. The 247Sports four-star recruit was already in Morgantown once for a Junior Day this offseason, and says he will be back for an official visit in June. Squeezing this trip in again is positive news for the Mountaineers, especially considering they battle Alabama, Kentucky, Notre Dame, Penn State and Virginia Tech — the other five schools in his top six.
Joining Milum will be Clintwood (Virginia) Ridgeview running back Trenton Adkins, the nation’s No. 29 athlete per 247Sports. Recruited as a running back, Adkins holds more than a dozen offers, including ones from Penn State, North Carolina, South Carolina and more. This will be his second visit to Morgantown in less than two months. Again, a very positive sign for WVU.
Adkins won’t be the only coveted running back returning to town. Eric McDaniels of Hopewell (Virginia) said he would likely come back to Morgantown for another visit this weekend. He holds more than a dozen offers and was on campus just a few short weeks ago.
This is the first year of a new NCAA-mandated dead period for the month of February – beginning just before Signing Day and extending through the end of the month. In years past, February was the month when schools would typically host these Junior Days. This year, colleges held them in January, and are back at it again to kick off March. The results of these changes – and whether the staff continues them through the spring, or just waits until the spring game – are still unknown.
What should be obvious, though, is that West Virginia is about to host several elite recruits on repeat visits. No matter the rules or the situation, that’s positive news for the Mountaineers, and will certainly help the coaches’ chances at securing a couple more big commitments before the summer months arrive.