The Eurpoean vacation continues for West Virginia University football coach Neal Brown.
WVU added yet another commitment from across the Atlantic Ocean on Thursday, this time in the form of Swedish tight end Victor Wikstrom. The Mountaineers were the first program to offer Wikstrom, with Georgia Tech, Eastern Michigan, and several others joining them.
The 6-foot-3, 235-pounder arrived in Morgantown earlier this summer with more than a dozen recruits as part of the PPI training program. PPI is headed by Brandon Collier, a former NFL and Canadian Football League player who played collegiately at Massachusetts. He now trains athletes in Europe and brings them to the United States in an attempt to earn offers.
Jairo Faverus, the star cornerback who committed to WVU over Penn State and others last month, was also part of the group.
At that camp, Wikstrom immediately caught the attention of the coaching staff. He was a physical specimen, yet still ran as fast as many of the running backs and receivers in attendance. He clocked a 4.6-second 40-yard dash, then moved through the bag drills with ease. He dominated during one-on-ones, spoke regularly with tight ends coach Travis Trickett, and then received an offer after the event.
The only real question surrounding Wikstrom is which recruiting class he will be a part of. He’s currently slated as a 2021 prospect, but could be a member of the class of 2020. It all depends on how his classes will transfer from Sweden to the United States, particularly in the NCAA’s eyes. Regardless of the result, the Mountaineers were glad to add him as a commitment.
Wikstrom currently holds a three-star, 87 rating from 247Sports as the No. 11 tight end in 2021.