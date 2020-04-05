The NCAA may have extended its ban on in-person recruiting until May 31, but that has not stopped the news from rolling in on the recruiting trail. For West Virginia University’s football program, two big-time targets put the Mountaineers in their top groups as they continued on their paths toward making a decision.
The first decision came down from Baltimore (Maryland) Mount Saint Joseph four-star wideout Dont’e Thornton. Ranked inside the Top 100 of the overall rankings, regardless of position, Thornton trimmed his list of more than 30 offers down to just 12. West Virginia was included along with Arizona State, Notre Dame, Oregon, Michigan, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, Southern Cal, Penn State, Florida State, and LSU.
Thornton originally committed to Penn State very early in the process, but the 2021 recruit visited Morgantown even while a Nittany Lion pledge. Then he visited again. Then the Mountaineers nabbed wide receivers coach Gerad Parker from Happy Valley as their new offensive coordinator, giving Thornton even more of a positive outlook on the program…. and he followed up with yet another visit.
The competition will remain tough for Thornton, but WVU is right in the midst of the battle and will be in the foreseeable future.
A short time later, the Mountaineers received more good news when they also made the cut for Germantown (Maryland) Northwest wideout Kaden Prather. The 247Sports four-star prospect cut his list of nearly two dozen programs down to just five. West Virginia was joined by Maryland, Oklahoma, Penn State and South Carolina.
West Virginia was one of the first programs to offer Prather, doing so after a dominating performance at one of the one-day recruiting camps last June. Prather measured in at 6-foot-3 and 200 pounds, then rattled off back-to-back 4.46- and 4.48-second 40-yard dash times for the coaching staff. Once he performed well during one-on-one drills against cornerbacks, the offer was a no-brainer.
Prather returned to campus for another visit since then, and also has a connection with Parker. The Nittany Lions are heavily involved in his recruitment, and Parker was one of the lead recruiters for Prather when Parker was still in Happy Valley.
Both Prather and Thornton plan to make visits once the NCAA lifts its ban on in-person recruiting, and that includes each making trips to Morgantown once more. When their decision will come, though, depends on how much time they have to make visits. If they can squeeze in all trips in the summer, they might make a decision by the fall. If not, there might not be a choice from either player until the winter. It all depends on when and if they can make visits again.
Much like everything with this coronavirus pandemic, the final details are in limbo. However, despite so many limits to recruiting, the good news keeps coming for the Mountaineer football program.