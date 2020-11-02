Strike while the iron is hot. It’s a saying several centuries old, and it’s pertinent to a lot of different people and for a variety of reasons.
That includes college football and recruiting. When the team is doing well, be sure to make the most of that on the recruiting trail.
West Virginia coaches did exactly that, following up on a big win over No. 16 Kansas State on Saturday by extending a few new offers and hosting a couple of virtual visitors this week.
First up was offensive tackle Connor Jones from Palmer Ridge High School in Monument, Colorado. The 6-foot-6, 280-pounder had been in touch with offensive line coach Matt Moore for several weeks before setting up a visit.
“It was really organized and smooth,” said Jones. “They took me on a campus tour through Google Maps and then showed me various videos about all the facilities. I really liked how the weight room looks and how the locker room looks. I also like that all the football facilities overlook the stadium.”
Jones, a three-star prospect per 247Sports, holds offers from Michigan, Northwestern, Indiana and more. He claims no leaders at this time.
On Sunday, the staff was even busier, hosting a visit with quarterback Tevin Carter from Kirby High School in Memphis, Tennessee. The 6-3, 205-pounder also holds a three-star rating from 247Sports as the nation’s No. 19 pro-style quarterback in 2022. He holds offers from Auburn, Texas A&M and many others.
The day after a win was also a good day for new offers. Tight ends coach Travis Trickett was busy on the phones, first extending an offer down in Georgia to 2022 athlete Darren Agu. The 6-foot-7, 235-pounder is originally from London but arrived in the United States this August. He released his midseason film this week, and offers have poured in from all over the country, including ones from Virginia Tech, Pitt and Iowa State.
Something that caught Agu’s eye was the Mountaineers’ openness to recruiting Europeans. He is familiar with safety Jairo Faverus of the Netherlands, as well as 2021 commitments defensive end Edward Vesterinen (Finland) and tight end Victor Wikstrom (Sweden).
“I like the fact that they are a college team which recruits players from Europe,” he said. “I believe they are underrated and it shows that WVU recognizes talent when it sees it and isn’t afraid to take the shot.”
Agu plans to virtually visit Morgantown in the near future, waiting on the staff to set something up with his high school coach.
The offers continued through the evening, as West Des Moines (Iowa) Valley tight end Eli Raridon also added an offer from West Virginia, and so did Boonville (Missouri) defensive end DJ Wesolak. Both players are 2022 recruits.
All of this happened in the last few days, and one would expect the coaching staff to continue to hit the trail hard, trying to build on their success on the field.