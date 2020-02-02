West Virginia secured its third commitment in the Class of 2021 this weekend when Imhotep Institute (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania) defensive back Saint McLeod pledged to the Mountaineers. The 247Sports three-star prospect chose WVU over offers from Pitt, Tennessee, Maryland and more.
“It’s home,” he said about his decision. “I feel like I’m at home every time I visit. I love the school. I love being around the players. I feel like I’m on the team every time I visit. The coaches treat me like I’m one of their kids. I love the atmosphere.”
McLeod has been no stranger to that atmosphere. He’s been to Morgantown at least a half dozen times, showing up for football games, spring practices, summer 7-on-7 camps and this past weekend’s Junior Day. From the moment he received his offer from, he saw WVU as a future home.
“My reaction was priceless,” he said at the time. “I was smiling super hard because I was just talking about how West Virginia is one of my favorite schools and how my teammate and friend, Tykee Smith, is balling there.”
Smith, of course, is the star safety who stepped into a starting role as a true freshman and made an immense impact for the WVU defense. He, too, shined in high school at Imhotep Institute, working in the secondary with McLeod just two falls ago.
McLeod is being recruited by the Mountaineers as a bandit safety, who can play up in the box and defend against the run. That’s where 247Sports national analyst Brian Dohn sees him fitting best.
“McLeod plays running back and safety at Imhotep, but his mindset and skill set are best suited to be an in-the-box safety,” said Dohn. “He is fearless in filling run gaps and playing against the running game. He runs well downhill and he is decisive. He can sift through traffic and make a tackle.”
He’s the third commitment in the Class of 2021 for WVU, receiving a three-star rating as the nation’s No. 54 safety. He joins wide receiver Andrew Wilson-Lamp and tight end Victor Wikstrom to give the Mountaineers the No. 31 class in the nation, per the 247Sports team rankings.