Earlier this month, the NCAA extended the ban on in-person recruiting until at least the end of June. That means no evaluation visits for coaches, but also no recruits coming to Morgantown for official or unofficial visits until at least July.
That’s an eternity in the world of college football recruiting, so schools are having to adjust on the fly. That includes West Virginia Unviersity, which has begun hosting virtual visits for top recruits in recent days.
Possibly the first prospect to take a virtual visit was Milwaukee (Wisconsin) Wauwatosa East offensive lineman Marcus Mbow. The 6-foot-6, 285-pounder went through a full gamut of videos, photo galleries and Zoom meetings with the staff to learn more about the Mountaineers.
“I went over academics and had a good talk with coach Brown,” he said. “We went over a lot and learned about academics, the campus, program, new facilities being built and more.”
His visit began with a virtual tour of the campus via Google Maps. That system uses a collection of photos taken by Google cars equipped with cameras that snap pictures of the area, allowing you to go up and down the streets of Morgantown and see what it looks like.
Once he reached a “stop” on the tour, the visit broke off into either a virtual tour or photo gallery of that location. For instance, when he arrived at the Puskar Center, he got a virtual tour of the current space, as well as artist renderings of the changes being made right now and that would be in place by the time he got to WVU.
Mbow also was able to speak with various staffers and coaches at each stop, including an assistant coach and weight staff when at the Puskar Center, or an academic advisor when viewing the academic buildings. He even got to speak with one of the current players to get their thoughts on campus.
“I loved the new facilities coming, talking with nice people, and I also started talking with freshman quarterback Garrett Greene,” he said.
These visits will continue in the coming weeks, especially with some top targets and the recruits who were expected to visit in person. As Brown mentioned during his most recent meeting with the media, the plan was to host official visitors for the first couple weekends of June.
With those on the backburner, they’re adapting, and these virtual visits may have to take place of the more traditional official visits, at least until a later date. That might result in a drastic change in recruiting policy for Brown and his staff.
“With our normal high school or junior college recruiting, we’ve tried to hold the line (with our visit rule),” he said. “The longer this goes, I don’t know if we’ll be able to hold this the whole time. Up to this point, if you haven’t been on campus, it’s probably not in your best interest to commit because you really don’t know, yet. The longer this goes, we might have to change our thinking.”
Much like everything else, college football recruiting requires adapting to this new world, and WVU football is doing what it can to stay ahead of the curve.