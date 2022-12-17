MORGANTOWN - West Virginia defensive lineman Jordan Jefferson has entered the transfer portal, according to multiple reports.
The 6-foot-3, 310-pound nose tackle played in all 12 games this fall for the Mountaineers [5-7] as a junior, posting 31 total tackles, including 9.5 for loss and three sacks. He added five pass breakups. Jefferson was an All-Big 12 honorable mention selection.
The news of Jefferson’s entrance in the portal was first reported by Matt Zenitz of On3.
Jefferson played in 13 games with six starts in 2021 as a sophomore and was named All-Big 12 Third Team by PFF College. In his WVU career, he played in 40 games over four seasons with 54 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks with seven passes defended.
Three-star RB commits: West Virginia added a commitment from three-star running back DJ Oliver on Saturday.
Oliver is a 6-foot, 230-pound senior out of Port St. Joe High School in Florida. He is rated as a three-star prospect by Rivals, 247Sports, On3 and ESPN.
According to statistics posted to PSJHS’s MaxPreps, Oliver rushed for 983 yards and seven touchdowns on 76 attempts over eight games this fall for the 8-3 Tiger Sharks. He also attempted four passes, completing three for 58 yards and three touchdowns. He also had two receptions for 42 yards. As a junior, he rushed for 1,689 yards and 20 touchdowns on 124 carries, and added 378 yards and five scores on 20 receptions.
He also played linebacker and recorded 64 tackles, with 11.5 for loss and nine sacks, plus three quarterback hurries this fall. Oliver also had an interception, a fumble recovery and five pass breakups. He had 107 tackles, including five for loss, as a junior.
Oliver also held offers from USF, Air Force, Army, Central Michigan, Florida Atlantic, Middle Tennessee, Navy and UAB, according to the recruiting services.
Oliver had originally committed to USF in May, but decommitted Dec. 9. He tweeted that he had received an offer from WVU on Dec. 3, and on Dec. 12 tweeted he was planning an official visit to WVU this weekend.
Oliver is the 21st commitment from the Class of 2023 WVU has received.