20220809-spt-wvu fb defense.jpg

WVU defensive lineman Jordan Jefferson hits a tackling dummy during practice.

 Kevin Kinder | BlueGoldNews.com

MORGANTOWN - West Virginia defensive lineman Jordan Jefferson has entered the transfer portal, according to multiple reports.

The 6-foot-3, 310-pound nose tackle played in all 12 games this fall for the Mountaineers [5-7] as a junior, posting 31 total tackles, including 9.5 for loss and three sacks. He added five pass breakups. Jefferson was an All-Big 12 honorable mention selection.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics.

