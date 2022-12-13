MORGANTOWN - West Virginia kicker Casey Legg announced Monday in an interview with Taylor Kennedy on the Kanawha Valley Sports Report he would be retiring from football.
The 6-foot-4, 216-pound Charleston native out of Cross Lanes Christian was 40-of-49 on field goals in his career and made 88 extra points. He said during the interview he believes the decision came during the Mountaineers’ game against Baylor on Oct. 13, which WVU won 43-40 on a 22-yard field goal from Legg with 33 seconds left.
“Someone had called a timeout, I was on the field warming up and I just looked around at all the fans at Milan Puskar Stadium, just kind of soaked it in for a minute, and decided that I didn’t want to play anywhere else. I’m thinking even NFL level,” Legg said in the interview. “For me, I had reached the top of the top. That moment I decided I wasn’t going to pursue the NFL. I didn’t think it would be as meaningful to me as WVU football is. For me, I had reached the height.
“When I think about the Baylor game and Oklahoma game, those were the heights for me for my football career. I was content with those. I think that was the moment kind of when I decided that I didn’t want to pursue the NFL and was going to just be a WVU football player, that I felt content and at peace with my career. That was a moment that sticks out to me where I had really been close to deciding that I was going to be done.”
Legg was 14-of-15 on field goals this fall for the 5-7 Mountaineers as a redshirt junior and added 37 extra points. In addition to the game winner against Baylor, Legg made a 25-yard field goal as time expired Nov. 12 in a 23-20 win over Oklahoma in front of 50,281 at Milan Puskar Stadium.
He played in one game and redshirted in 2018, and appeared in 12 games over the next two seasons combined. Legg played in 12 games each of the last two seasons.
Legg, who still has eligibility left, said during the interview he did not consider the transfer portal during his career and described his feeling about his time with the Mountaineers with the word “thankful.”
“To this day, I can’t imagine playing anywhere else. With how my career panned out, it kind of proved that I wouldn’t ever imagine playing anywhere else, even after going through some ups and downs and getting benched and having to deal with that and deal with that process. I would have rather stayed at WVU and not played. That’s a personal decision and I think because I’m from the state, because the team and the state university mean so much to me, that that was a personal decision.
“ … That was just a personal decision that I made as an in-state kid who loved WVU football, that I would rather be here and never play again. I wasn’t sure that I was ever going to play again after that 2020 season and I was OK with that. I would have rather been here than anywhere else.”
Legg said he plans to graduate with his master's degree in May and enter the workforce.
n WVU defensive lineman Taurus Simmons is entering the transfer portal, he announced Tuesday.
The 6-foot-2, 238-pound Savannah, Ga., native saw limited action over three seasons with the Mountaineers. He played in 11 games this fall as a sophomore, totaling eight tackles, including 1.5 for loss and a sack. Three of his eight tackles, including the sack, came in the season finale at Oklahoma State.
"I would like to thank the State of West Virginia for the amazing support," Simmons wrote. "The atmosphere here has been one to remember. Also a big thanks to Coach Mike [Joseph] and his strength staff for helping me develop into the person I am today. Thank you Coach [Andrew] Jackson and Coach [Jordan] Lesley for the opportunity. I've met a lot of friends and built some bonds that can't be broken. With That being said, I will be entering the transfer portal with 2 years of eligibility left. I'm doing what's best for me. Thank you WVU."
Simmons played in 25 games over his three years with the program. He had 16 tackles, with 2.5 for loss and two sacks during that time.
He was a rated a three-star prospect by ESPN, Rivals and 247sports out of Jenkins High School.
WVU BASEBALL: Former Hurricane standout infielder Joel Gardner announced he is entering the transfer portal on Dec. 8.
Gardner, who is listed as a redshirt freshman catcher/infielder for the Mountaineers, made his announcement on via social media.
"After careful consideration I have decided to enter my name into the transfer portal. I'd like to thank West Virginia for every opportunity they've provided me with," Gardner wrote in the announcement.
Gardner was on the first team of the 2019 and 2021 All-Kanawha Valley squads as he drove in 51 runs and was 8-0 on the mound in 2019.