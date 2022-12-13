Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

West Virginia Footballcaseylegg

West Virginia kicker Casey Legg lines up field goal attempt during the 2021 season.

 AP photo

MORGANTOWN - West Virginia kicker Casey Legg announced Monday in an interview with Taylor Kennedy on the Kanawha Valley Sports Report he would be retiring from football.

The 6-foot-4, 216-pound Charleston native out of Cross Lanes Christian was 40-of-49 on field goals in his career and made 88 extra points. He said during the interview he believes the decision came during the Mountaineers’ game against Baylor on Oct. 13, which WVU won 43-40 on a 22-yard field goal from Legg with 33 seconds left.