Purdue guard Braden Smith, left, and West Virginia guard Kedrian Johnson scramble for the ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Phil Knight Legacy tournament Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
West Virginia moved closer to being nationally ranked in the AP Top 25 College Basketball Poll after its showing at the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament over the weekend.
The Mountaineers went 2-1 in the event and on Monday were fourth in the receiving votes category with 14 points in the latest AP rankings.
WVU is off to a 6-1 start to the season, with the only loss coming Thursday in the Portland, Ore., tournament 80-68 to then-No. 24 Purdue, who made the jump to No. 5 in the rankings Monday after claiming the tournament title with an 84-66 semifinal victory over then-No. 6 Gonzaga and a 75-56 championship victory over then-No. 8 Duke.
WVU followed the loss with an 80-71 victory over Portland State on Friday and an 84-55 blowout win against Florida on Sunday.
The Mountaineers were near the bottom of the receiving votes category in last week’s poll with three points. There were 15 teams in the receiving votes category ahead of WVU last week, while this week there were three – TCU (45), Iowa (31) and Charleston (20).
In the USA TODAY Sports Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll, WVU was fifth in the receiving votes category with 11 points. Outside of the top 25 but ahead of the Mountaineers were TCU (40), Iowa (28), Texas Tech (16) and Wisconsin (15).
WVU is off until Saturday, when it travels to Cincinnati for a 6:30 p.m. game against Xavier at the Cintas Center as part of the Big East-Big 12 Battle. Xavier was in the receiving votes category of last week’s AP poll with 22 points, but dropped out after going 1-2 with a win over Florida and losses to Duke and Gonzaga in the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament. It remained in the receiving votes category of the coaches poll with eight points after receiving four last week.
Houston is the new No. 1 team in the AP rankings, receiving 45 first-place votes. It is the first time the Cougars have been the top-ranked team since 1983. Rounding out the top five are Texas, Virginia, Arizona and Purdue. Those five teams are also the top five, in the same order, in the coaches poll.
