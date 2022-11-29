Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Purdue West Virginia Basketball

Purdue guard Braden Smith, left, and West Virginia guard Kedrian Johnson scramble for the ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Phil Knight Legacy tournament Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

 AP photo

West Virginia moved closer to being nationally ranked in the AP Top 25 College Basketball Poll after its showing at the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament over the weekend.

The Mountaineers went 2-1 in the event and on Monday were fourth in the receiving votes category with 14 points in the latest AP rankings.

Jared MacDonald is HD Media's West Virginia University Athletics Content Coordinator. Email jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter. 

Tags