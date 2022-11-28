Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

West Virginia received a commitment from a three-star offensive lineman on Monday.

Chrisdasson Saint-Jean, a 6-foot-7, 310-pound tackle out of Evans High School in Orlando, Florida, announced his commitment to the Mountaineers via Twitter.

Jared MacDonald is HD Media’s West Virginia University Athletics content coordinator. Email jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.

