West Virginia received a commitment from a three-star offensive lineman on Monday.
Chrisdasson Saint-Jean, a 6-foot-7, 310-pound tackle out of Evans High School in Orlando, Florida, announced his commitment to the Mountaineers via Twitter.
Saint-Jean, a member of the Class of 2023, is rated as a three-star prospect by Rivals, 247Sports and On3.
He tweeted May 18 that he had received an offer from the Mountaineers and, according to 247Sports and Rivals, Saint-Jean visited WVU on Oct. 28.
According to the recruiting services, Saint-Jean also held offers from East Carolina, Bowling Green, Florida A&M, Florida Atlantic, Indiana, Jacksonville State, Liberty, Marshall, Maryland, Middle Tennessee, Pittsburgh, Purdue, Syracuse, Tulane, USF and Western Kentucky.
Saint-Jean is the 19th commitment WVU has received for its 2023 recruiting class, according to 247Sports and Rivals.
The Mountaineers finished the 2022 season with a 5-7 record Saturday with a 24-19 win over Oklahoma State at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla.
Freshman RB wins Big 12 honor
West Virginia redshirt freshman Jaylen Anderson was named Big 12 Co-Newcomer of the Week, the league announced Monday.
The running back had 155 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries in the Mountaineers’ win at Oklahoma State. His 155 yards rushing were a career high and marked the first 100-yard rushing game in his WVU career, and it was the eighth time a WVU player had rushed for at least 100 yards in a game this season.
Anderson recorded his first touchdown with a 54-yard run in the third quarter to put WVU ahead 14-10, before adding a 57-yard scoring run later in the quarter to make it a 21-10 advantage.
The victory snapped WVU’s seven-game losing streak to Oklahoma State and ended the Cowboys’ 14-game home winning streak.
“We ran the ball for 250 yards rushing. Jaylen Anderson, who we really like, he’s come on, and he’s got a bright future,” WVU head coach Neal Brown said after the win. “He’s got to continue to mature, but I think he showed some real signs. He’s got a patient running style but was able to break two big ones.”
Oklahoma’s Dillon Gabriel was the other Co-Newcomer and also received Co-Offensive Player of the Week honors. Bijan Robinson of Texas was the other Co-Offensive Player of the Week. Texas’ Jaylan Ford was Defensive Player of the Week, and Texas Tech’s Trey Wolff was Special Teams Player of the Week in the Big 12’s final weekly awards of the season.
Jared MacDonald is HD Media’s West Virginia University Athletics content coordinator. Email jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.