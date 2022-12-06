MORGANTOWN — With the regular season at a close, multiple West Virginia University football players have announced they are entering the transfer portal.
Quarterback JT Daniels is planning on heading back into the transfer portal, according to multiple reports.
The 6-foot-2, 226-pound redshirt junior transferred to WVU in summer 2022 and started the team’s first 10 games before being replaced by sophomore Garrett Greene ahead of the Nov. 19 game against Kansas State.
Daniels threw for 2,107 yards and 13 touchdowns on 200-of-327 passing with nine interceptions in his 10 appearances with the Mountaineers.
WVU went 5-7 in 2022 and announced last Wednesday it would be retaining Neal Brown as head coach.
Daniels’ intent to enter the transfer portal was first reported Tuesday by ESPN’s Pete Thamel and later confirmed by Max Olson of The Athletic.
A new school would be the fourth for Daniels, who would have at least one year of eligibility remaining and could possibly have another depending on whether he could get a medical redshirt for 2019, according to Thamel.
He started his career at USC and was there for the 2018 and 2019 seasons, but suffered a season-ending knee injury in the third quarter of the season opener against Fresno State in 2019. Daniels started 11 games at USC his first season.
Daniels transferred to Georgia, where he started and won the last four games of the 2020 season. He won all three of the games he started during the 2021 season with the Bulldogs — who went on to win the national championship — but injuries in part led to Stetson Bennett becoming the team’s quarterback.
In total, Daniels has 29 career starts at three schools with a 17-12 record.
Daniels would become the second WVU quarterback to enter the transfer portal since the first window opened Monday. Will Crowder announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal Monday on social media after appearing in three games over two seasons with the Mountaineers.
WIDEOUT OUT: Also Monday, wide receiver Reese Smith announced he has decided to enter the transfer portal. Smith, a 5-foot-10, 187-pound sophomore, is coming off a 2022 season in which he was the Mountaineers’ fourth-leading receiver and recorded 205 yards and a touchdown on 19 receptions.
“Firstly, I want to thank the University of West Virginia, coach [Neal] Brown, coach Mike [Joseph], and the rest of the staff, along with all of Mountaineer Nation for welcoming me with open arms and continuously supporting me while playing the sport I love the most,” Smith wrote in a tweet. “I’ve built relationships that will last a lifetime and learned an infinite amount of lessons on and off the field during my time here. However, after much thought and prayer, I have decided to enter the transfer portal.”
Smith appeared in 33 games across his three-year WVU career with 457 yards and two touchdowns on 42 catches. He also returned one kick for 12 yards and had four punt returns totaling 8 yards this fall.
The Danville, Kentucky, native was a standout prep player at Boyle County High School, where he was a four-year starter and three-time all-state first-team receiver. In his time with the Rebels, he had 4,378 yards receiving, 214 yards rushing and 65 touchdowns.
He ended his high school career as the only player in Kentucky history in the top five in career interceptions (26) and touchdown receptions (64). He was a three-star prospect, according to ESPN, Rivals and 247Sports.
WVU head coach Neal Brown played high school football at Boyle County.
GOOSE GOES: Crowder, a 6-foot-2, 220-pound redshirt freshman quarterback from Gardendale, Alabama, appeared in three games during his WVU career. He played in one game this fall, putting up 57 yards and one touchdown on 6-of-6 passing in a Sept. 17 win over Towson.
“First off, I would like to thank God, if not for him I would not be in the position I am today,” Crowder wrote in social media posts.
“I am extremely grateful for coach Brown and the whole staff [at] West Virginia University for giving me the opportunity to play college football. I would like to thank all of the coaches, strength staff, academic staff, training staff, and the fans for all of the amazing support through my time here. I would also like to thank all of my teammates for the bonds created and memories made. After a lot of thought and prayer I have decided to enter the transfer portal with 3 years of eligibility left. Thank you Mountaineer family.”
OTHER DEPARTURES: Freshman defensive back Mumu Bin-Wahad also tweeted Monday that he was officially an undergraduate transfer, after announcing his intentions to enter the portal Nov. 14. Freshman tight end Corbin Page and cornerback Charles Woods also announced in November they would enter the portal, and safety Saint McLeod announced his intentions to enter the portal in September.
In August, the Division I Council approved a change for new transfer window dates. This year, the first window to enter names in the portal opened Monday and will close Jan. 18, 2023. There is a spring period from May 1-15.