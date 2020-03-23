Both the West Virginia University and Marshall basketball teams earned postseason recognition from the National Association of Basketball Coaches on Monday.
WVU freshman Oscar Tshiebwe was named to the NABC All-District 8 first team, while Marshall sophomore Taevion Kinsey was named to the All-District 11 second team.
Tshiebwe, who already was named to the United State Basketball Writers Association’s All-District II team, also was named to the All-Big 12 second team, newcomer team and freshman team. He averaged 11.2 points per game and was second in the conference with 9.3 rebounds per game. He was 11th in the Big 12 with one block per game.
Kinsey was fifth in Conference USA with 16.4 points per game. He also was third in the league at 4.2 assists per game and shot 49 percent from the floor. Only teammate Jarrod West played more minutes this season, and West beat Kinsey by just one minute in that category, 1,154 to 1,153.