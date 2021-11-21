MORGANTOWN -- The No. 11-seeded West Virginia University men's soccer team outscored Virginia Tech 4-3 in the penalty-kick shootout to advance in the second round of the NCAA tournament Sunday at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium.
The teams played to a 1-1 draw in regulation and through two overtimes.
The Mountaineers move on to the third round for the first time since 2007, and just the third time in program history.
Fifth-year senior goalkeeper Steven Tekesky made a pair of PK saves before fifth-year senior midfielder Pau Jimenez Albelda scored the deciding goal.
"I think the best team won," WVU coach Dan Stratford said. "In the first half, we were excellent, especially to start the game. When we scored as early as we did, I thought we settled in. It would've been really nice to capitalize on that momentum and score the second because we knew they had some threats."
It took less than seven minutes for the Mountaineers (11-3-5) to find the back of the net and take an early lead. After a cross sent in by junior midfielder Luke McCormick was deflected away, senior forward Ike Swiger was in the right spot to open the scoring and give West Virginia a 1-0 advantage, which stood at halftime.
The Hokies (11-5-4) found the equalizer in the 56th minute to make it 1-1.
The two sides played two scoreless 10-minute overtime periods, resulting in the penalty-kick shootout.
In the shootout, Tekesky made a pair of big saves, while Crooks, Dromers, freshman midfielder Otto Ollikainen and Jimenez Albelda all converted to push the Mountaineers over the line.
WVU held a 15-10 advantage in shots on the day, including 4-3 in shots on goal. West Virginia also held a 9-4 edge in corner kicks.
WVU is unbeaten at home this season, moving to 8-0-3 at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium.
West Virginia advances to the NCAA third round against the winner of No. 6 Tulsa-Creighton. Date, location and time of the contest are to be determined.