TULSA, Okla. — The No. 11-seeded West Virginia University men’s soccer team earned a 1-0 double-overtime victory over No. 6 Tulsa in the third round of the NCAA tournament Saturday night.
Freshman midfielder Otto Ollikainen scored the golden goal in the 102nd minute to send the Mountaineers into the NCAA quarterfinals for the first time since 1981, as well as the first time in program history in the current NCAA tournament format. Sophomore midfielder Ryan Crooks and fifth-year senior defender Kevin Morris earned assists on the game-winning tally.
With the win, WVU improved to 8-14-1 all-time in NCAA tournament action.
The Mountaineers (12-3-5) held a 10-8 advantage over Tulsa (16-2-1) in shots, including 7-2 in shots on goal. WVU also had a 6-4 edge in corner kicks.
WVU senior goalkeeper Steven Tekesky had two saves on the night. Tekesky tied the program record in career starts by a goalkeeper (80) and career wins (45) on Saturday. He also made his 82nd career appearance for the Gold and Blue, which stands alone as No. 1 in the WVU record book.
In the first overtime period, Tekesky stood tall for his club with a big save in the 96th minute, forcing the fixture into the final 10-minute segment. That’s when Ollikainen scored off a West Virginia corner kick in the 102nd minute, marking his first career goal. The Finland native became the Mountaineers’ 14th different goal scorer this season.
“We knew that on set pieces, we had the size advantage,” Stratford said. “The irony is it was someone who is 5-foot-7 that put the final ball in the back of the net, but we’ll take it.”
West Virginia moves on to the quarterfinal round for the first time in 40 years and will meet the winner of the match between No. 3 Georgetown and Providence at a date, location and time to be determined.