When the West Virginia men’s soccer team convened for a practice on Tuesday, coach Dan Stratford had a short and simple message for his players.
“The only brief conversation I shared with the players when we got together yesterday to train was, ‘Listen, the Elite Eight is cool, but I assure you the Final Four is even cooler,’” Stratford said during a Zoom press conference on Wednesday.
Stratford would know, having taken part in five NCAA Division II Final Fours as an assistant and then a head coach at the University of Charleston. However, that’s something the Mountaineers as a program have never experienced as Stratford’s team this season became just the second WVU team to reach the national quarterfinals, joining only the 1981 squad.
Ahead is a match at No. 3 Georgetown at noon Saturday with that coveted and unprecedented berth into the Final Four on the line. And while the Mountaineers (12-3-5) are nearing uncharted territory, Stratford, who is also a former player at WVU, is trying to keep things in perspective.
“I think I probably haven’t allowed it to settle in or sink in, in terms of what we’ve achieved up to this pint because we don’t feel like we’re done,” Stratford said. “We still feel like there’s so much more to accomplish and what an incredible opportunity ahead on Saturday against Georgetown to make even greater inroads into the history books and be the first team to make a Final Four. It’s the nature of this time of year. As soon as you win one, you look onto the next one. That’s what we’ve done here and we took a brief moment to enjoy it and acknowledge the accomplishment but very quickly turned our attention to Georgetown.”
WVU reached the quarterfinals with a 1-0 win in double overtime at Tulsa on Saturday. That win followed a victory over Virginia Tech in a game that was tied 1-1 before the Mountaineers prevailed 4-3 in penalty kicks.
Even though West Virginia is relatively new to this part of the season, Stratford believes his team will take confidence from a successful regular season and the close decisions it gutted out already in the NCAA tournament.
“The pressure they put on themselves is to an extent up to them, but as we’ve said, we can take a ton of confidence from experiences already in this tournament,” Stratford said. “The way we’ve gone through and advanced ... it doesn’t hurt we had a penalty shootout, it doesn’t hurt we had a double-overtime win. I’d love to end this one in regulation, obviously, but I think having some of those adversities and challenges and the quality of competition not just in the postseason but in the regular season as well bodes well for us going into this game.”
The Mountaineers will be pitted against Georgetown, an opponent that is no stranger to games like Saturday’s. Georgetown won the national championship in 2019 and was knocked out by eventual champion Marshall in the quarterfinals in the 2020 tournament, played this spring.
While Stratford expressed a deep respect for the opposing program, he stressed that Saturday’s match would likely be decided by his team’s belief in itself.
“It’s not about whether or not we’re tactically organized, that’s been a really good aspect of our group and our team,” Stratford said. “It’s them believing that we can accomplish this. Them believing we can go to Georgetown and win just as we did Tulsa. In regard to that belief, the spirit of this group is in a fantastic place as it should be right now and I do believe we’ll think we can go in there and conquer Georgetown on Saturday.”
Should they do so, the Mountaineers would move yet another tantalizing step toward the national championship and make more history in doing so, becoming the first WVU group to reach the Final Four. While Stratford isn’t about to start reflecting just yet, even he admitted that a win on Saturday would be quite a landmark for the program and his players.
“I’ve been very, very fortunate that I went to five Final Fours during my time with Charleston; there’s something special about that whole week,” Stratford said. “There’s something special about turning up at the hotel and knowing that you’ve arrived at the Final Four. The NCAA [does] a fantastic job of making sure the student athletes feel special, feel appreciated, feel like this is a big deal, which it is, and it’s an incredible experience and one that I always want my student athletes to have as part of their memories with the program.”