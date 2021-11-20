The No.11-seeded West Virginia University men’s soccer team opens NCAA tournament play against Virginia Tech in the second round at 1 p.m. Sunday at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium in Morgantown.
“We are where we wanted to be,” WVU coach Dan Stratford said. “We’ve reminded the guys this week that there’s 170-plus teams that aren’t playing soccer right now, so we should enjoy this, embrace it and be very grateful that we have this opportunity.
“Hopefully, there’s a lot of optimism, energy and excitement. You can tell there’s a little buzz among the guys, so I think they are excited for the tournament to get started and looking forward to Sunday.”
The Mountaineers (11-3-4) are in the NCAA tournament for the 15th time in program history, including the third in the last four seasons. Overall, WVU holds a 7-14 mark in the Big Dance.
West Virginia is seeded for the first time since 2007 and earned its highest placement in the tournament since being tabbed at No. 6 in 2006. Sunday’s game marks WVU’s first NCAA tournament game at home since a 4-2 win over LIU Brooklyn on Nov. 15, 2018.
Sunday also marks the 13th overall meeting between the Mountaineers and Hokies (11-5-3) but the first since 2015. Virginia Tech leads the all-time series 8-4, while WVU holds a 4-3 edge in matches played in Morgantown.
The winner of Sunday’s contest advances to take on the winner of No. 6 Tulsa-Creighton in the third round on either Nov. 27 or 28, at a site to be determined.
WVU went 8-0-2 at home in the regular season, the squad’s first unbeaten campaign at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium since 2006.
WVU enters the NCAA tournament ranked No. 7 in the nation in goals against average (.630) and No. 18 in goal differential (20). Additionally, its shutout percentage is good for No. 25 nationally (.444).
Individually, fifth-year senior goalkeeper Steven Tekesky is one win shy of tying Nick Noble (2003-06) for most career wins by a goalkeeper in program history (45). The Missouri native is WVU’s all-time leader in matches played by a goalkeeper (80), while fifth-year senior defender Kevin Morris ranks No. 1 in the Mountaineer record book for overall career matches played (89) and minutes played (7,819).
Stratford is 78-10-10 as a head coach, including 17-6-5 with the Mountaineers. The second-year coach is 11-1 in the NCAA tournament, with all 12 previous matches coming at the University of Charleston.
Virginia Tech is led by 13th-year coach Mike Brizendine, who is 99-112-35 in his tenure in Blacksburg, Virginia. The Hokies topped Campbell 2-1, in the NCAA first round at home Thursday.
Virginia is in the NCAA tournament for the sixth consecutive season. Virginia Tech reached the ACC Quarterfinals this season before falling 2-1 at Pitt 2-1 in two overtimes on Nov. 7 in Pittsburgh.
Jacob Labovitz, an All-ACC first-team selection, leads the Hokies with 20 points (eight goals, four assists) this season.