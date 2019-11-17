The West Virginia Men’s soccer team defeated Bowling Green 1-0 Sunday in the Mid-American Conference final at First Energy Stadium in Akron, Ohio.
Freshman midfielder Luke McCormick led the scoring effort for the Mountaineers as he scored the only goal in the match, a headed off a deflection, in the 86th minute to give WVU the late lead and eventual victory..
The victory was WVU’s first MAC tournament title in program history. Additionally, the Mountaineers earned an automatic NCAA tournament berth. WVU head coach Marlon LeBlanc attributes his players’ resiliency to the win.
“What a credit to my kids,” WVU coach Marlon LeBlanc said. “What a credit to the resilience, the fight and the character for us to go from where we’ve been to where we are now. That’s a testament to the character and the championship mentality of this team.
“I’d be remiss if I didn’t thank the fans that came out to support us and all the people that have stuck by us all through the season. We played for so much more than just ourselves today.”
With the automatic NCAA tournament bid, the Mountaineers will compete in the tournament for the second consecutive season and 14th time in program history.
The Mountaineers (9-8-2) almost scored in the first few seconds when sophomore forward Josh DiMatteo’s shot right in front of the goal was saved by the Bowling Green keeper.
WVU had another scoring chance later in the half, when midfielder Pau Jimenez had a shot from inside the box deflected. WVU and Bowling Green combined foe three shots in the first 30 minutes and the match was scoreless at the half.
WVU’s defensive effort was crucial in the win, as the Mountaineers produced a clean sheet. Goalkeeper Steven Tekesky deflected multiple dangerous Bowling Green chances Tekesky made three saves in the shutout and was named tournament MVP.
Despite being shut out, Bowling Green outshot WVU 10-6, including 5-3 in shots on goal.
Along with Tekesky, DiMatteo, McCormick and senior midfielder Ryan Kellogg were named to the All-Tournament Team.
WVU will learn its NCAA tournament opponent and location during an NCAA Selection show Monday at 1 p.m.