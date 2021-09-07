The West Virginia University men’s soccer team checked in at No. 5 in this week’s United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division I Men’s National Poll, which was released on Tuesday.
The Mountaineers (3-0-1), who received votes last week, jumped into the national rankings for the first time in 2021 after a pair of top-20 wins at home last week. WVU took down then-No. 3 Pitt 2-1 on Aug. 30 at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium before defeating then-No. 17 Penn State 3-1 on Sept. 3 in Morgantown.
WVU also settled for a 0-0 double-overtime draw against Loyola (Maryland) on Monday night.
This week marks the highest West Virginia has been ranked since being voted No. 5 on Sept. 18, 2007. It’s also the first time WVU has appeared in United Soccer Coaches’ weekly poll since Oct. 1, 2019.
Georgetown tops the poll this week, ahead of No. 2 Clemson and No. 3 Washington. Along with WVU, North Carolina rounds out the top five, while Virginia Tech sits at No. 6. No. 7 Maryland, No. 8 SMU, No. 9 Indiana and No. 10 Marshall complete the top 10.
The Mountaineers are one of two Mid-American Conference (MAC) programs ranked in this week’s poll, as Akron is slotted at No. 16.
Additionally, junior midfielder Luke McCormick was named TopDrawerSoccer.com’s Men’s Player of the Week on Tuesday. The native of Derby, England, scored a goal and tallied an assist in WVU’s two victories last week, the first time it had earned back-to-back wins over ranked opponents since Oct. 18-21, 1998. He finished with a team-high five shots (two on goal) in the two fixtures. McCormick was named the MAC Player of Week on Monday.
McCormick is the first Mountaineer to earn national player of the week recognition since Andres Muriel Albino was tabbed as the College Soccer News Player of the Week on Sept. 30, 2019.
WVU caps its four-match home stand by welcoming Ohio State to Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium on Friday. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.