West Virginia Director of Student-Athlete Enhancement Tangela Cheatham always knew she wanted to be involved with sports. As the chairman of WVU’s new Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Committee, she is plunging headfirst into an area that has been thrust to the forefront of the national consciousness.
“I grew up on the east side of Detroit, and I loved sports growing up,” Cheatham said. “A lot of folks from there, the only way they can be successful is in either entertainment or sports. I realized that and pursued that as an undergraduate at Michigan, and got involved there to help student athletes realize they are more than a jersey, that they are more than an athlete. I was in a group that tried to move to action to create change in society, and even before I came to college I tried to bridge that gap.
“From there, getting into the diversity programs emerged, but that is all directly tied into my background and where I grew up.”
Cheatham emphasizes that while the DEI committee, made up of 15 members, will certainly discuss the current social environment, it will not be limited in its topics.
“This will be about all people,” she noted. “A lot of times people automatically think ‘race’ when they hear diversity or inclusion. That’s not the case. It’s all identities. It’s not exclusive.
“This isn’t just about the current issues,” she continued. “Anything that is brought up; it’s an open forum. It’s about where we want to be as a University. Everyone has an area that is important to them, so we want to make sure to know ‘What is a key point for you?’ There will be multiple items that come out, and we will work on them at multiple levels in the University.”
On a committee with five coaches and five WVU administrators, there could be some concern that student-athlete opinions being unintentionally quieted, even in this time when more are speaking out. Cheatham is aware of that possibility, and has taken steps to ensure that doesn’t happen.
“People can be afraid to talk sometimes due to their experiences, but I want people to understand they can talk about their experiences and differences,” she said. “I am in a unique situation in that I am in the Coliseum and also in [the Puskar Center], so I have the chance to talk with many of the student-athletes. We are getting input from other athletes that aren’t on the committee. We had conversations over the course of the summer, and talked to those who reached out to us.
“Some of the student-athletes have been really active (in speaking out) and we’ve reached out to them too. That’s another good thing with this and the committee. Some of the student-athletes see others speaking up and getting involved and that encourages them to participate. The committee can be a starting point for everyone, coaches and student-athletes alike. I do get to talk with all of our coaches and make sure they and the student-athletes are all involved. It was strategic to make sure we had representation from all of our sports.”
While Cheatham is “very passionate” about her work and the possibilities for effecting meaningful change while educating students, she acknowledges that a percentage of observers believe that sports and issues such as social justice should be kept separate. She believes that they never really have been separated, and can’t be ignored.
“Sports and justice have always been tied. Sports have never not been political,” she stated. “It doesn’t have to be negative. You can’t ‘stick to sports’. There was a time when sports weren’t integrated. That was political. You are still a full person. You see business professionals delve into politics. You see medical professionals do the same. You don’t hear ‘Stick to business’ or ‘Stick to medicine.’
“I think we have an obligation to help move forward in these areas,” she continued, emphasizing that the athletic department’s role doesn’t stop at just providing the means to play a sport. “Sports are one area you see more diversity than anywhere else.”
Cheatham will draw on good experience to help drive the DEI committee. As an employee at the University of Oklahoma, she helped reestablish a dormant multicultural student-athlete program, and also worked with similar groups at the University of Iowa while developing programming similar to WVU’s current Student-Athlete Enhancement Program, which Cheatham also directs.
Cheatham has already been preparing an agenda for the committee’s first meeting, which will occur soon. While she is setting that, she is not laying out specific items to be discussed, but rather putting in place a framework where everyone can share their thoughts and help develop a list of initiatives that the committee will then act on.
“What is most important is to open it up for conversation,” she said. “We want to discuss what we think we do well, and what are the things we can do better. The we need to narrow it down to specific points that we can work on and implement.”
That work could go in several different directions. It could involved proposed changes within the athletic department, but could just as easily extend to the university as a whole. Proposals and initiatives could go to the president’s office, or to other working groups or divisions such as the school’s Division of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.
“We want to work to progress our vision of respect across the department. How do we create that good environment?” Cheatham observes. “That’s at the forefront of my mind. I have grown to love this institution, and this has been a great place to grow and develop. We can be a leader and show how we can do better, and be an example for society.”