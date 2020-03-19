West Virginia University fans can relive their men’s basketball team’s 2010 run to the NCAA Final Four during the next few weeks by visiting the Facebook page for WVU Basketball (facebook.com/WVUhoops).
Those five games in their entirety will be streamed over that site at the exact times the games aired on television 10 years ago. The first game in that NCAA run is the opener against Morgan State, which will begin at 12:15 p.m. Friday.
The remaining games from the Mountaineers’ memorable run in 2010, along with their start times — March 22 versus Missouri, 2:40 p.m.; March 26 Washington, 7:27 p.m.; March 28 Kentucky, 7:05 p.m.; April 4 Duke, 9:12 p.m.