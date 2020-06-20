A second West Virginia University football player has tested positive for COVID-19 and will enter a self-isolation period for the next 14 days.
WVU made the announcement Saturday afternoon, five days after revealing the first positive test among its players for coronavirus. Voluntary workouts for returning players began on Monday.
As part of the WVU athletics department's health and safety protocol, contact tracing procedures were initiated and identified additional student-athletes who could have been exposed to the virus by the second football player. Those additional student-athletes will also be mandated to self-quarantine per the department's plan. The players' names have not been released.
WVU's safety protocols include the current CDC guidelines for containing and stopping the spread of COVID-19.