Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Wren
Buy Now

New WVU Athletic Director Wren Baker poses with his family, WVU President E. Gordon Gee (left) and the WVU Mountaineer (right) during a news conference on Monday in Morgantown.

 JARED MACDONALD | HD Media

MORGANTOWN — West Virginia University president Gordon Gee handed Wren Baker a gift basket as the latter made his way to the podium Monday morning at the Milan Puskar Center after being introduced as the university’s new vice president and director of intercollegiate athletics.

“I was hoping for pepperoni rolls,” Baker joked.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.