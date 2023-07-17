West Virginia guard Erik Stevenson (10) shoots over Maryland guard Don Carey (0) in the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament in Birmingham, Ala., Thursday, March 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
West Virginia guard Erik Stevenson (10) drives around Maryland guard Don Carey (0) in the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament in Birmingham, Ala., Thursday, March 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
West Virginia guard Erik Stevenson (10) shoots over Maryland guard Don Carey (0) in the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament in Birmingham, Ala., Thursday, March 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
AP photo
West Virginia guard Erik Stevenson (10) drives around Maryland guard Don Carey (0) in the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament in Birmingham, Ala., Thursday, March 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
MORGANTOWN -- A second player from West Virginia University’s most recent men's basketball team will be joining Best Virginia for The Basketball Tournament.
The WVU alumni team announced the addition of guard Erik Stevenson for the 64-team, $1 million winner-take-all competition.
“IT’S OFFICIAL,” the team’s Twitter account posted in the roster announcement. “Erik signed up on Day 1, but wasn’t sure if timing would work out, but [Stevenson] is joining us for [TBT].”
Stevenson was a journeyman during his college basketball career, which he recently finished with his lone season with the Mountaineers. The 6-foot-4, 205-pound Lacey, Washington, native started all 34 games for WVU last season and averaged 15.4 points and 3.4 rebounds per game. The sharpshooter knocked down 78 3-pointers and was named an All-Big 12 third-team selection.
He came to Morgantown after playing one season at South Carolina, a season at Washington and two seasons at Wichita State. During his college basketball career, he played in 159 games with 120 starts. He finished with 1,709 points and 637 rebounds.
Stevenson has recently been playing in the NBA Summer League with the San Antonio Spurs, and finished the stint with a 23-point, seven-rebound, four-assist performance in a win over Oklahoma City on Sunday.
Stevenson joins point guard Kedrian Johnson as the two players from the 2022-23 WVU team to be featured on Best Virginia’s roster, a list that also includes center Alex Gross, guard Chase Harler, forward John Flowers, forward Kevin Jones, forward Nathan Adrian, forward Nathan Flowers, forward Quincy Ford, guard Sean McNeil and guard Teyvon Myers, according to the TBT website.
Best Virginia is the top seed in the West Virginia Regional, which will take place July 25-30 at WesBanco Arena in Wheeling.
Best Virginia will open the round of 64 against DuBois Dream, a minor-league basketball and youth development organization based out of DuBois, Pennsylvania, on July 25.
Also in the West Virginia Regional are Marshall alumni team Herd That and Pitt alumni team Zoo Crew. Those two will meet in the first round, and the winner will face the Best Virginia-DuBois Dream winner in the second round.
Other first-round matchups in the regional include Challenge ALS: Florida — a merged group from former TBT teams Florida TNT and Challenge ALS — taking on Georgetown alumni team Dawg Town, and Virginia Commonwealth University alumni team Ram Nation facing Sideline Cancer.
The regional winner will advance to the quarterfinals and take on the winner of the Syracuse Regional. Wheeling will also be the site of a quarterfinal game on July 30, marking the first time TBT has held a championship-round game in the Mountain State.
In addition to Wheeling and Syracuse, New York, other regional sites include Lubbock, Texas; Wichita, Kansas; Cincinnati; Louisville; and Dayton, Ohio.
The quarterfinals will take place July 25 in Wichita, July 30 in Wheeling and July 31 in Dayton and Louisville. The semifinals and championship will be played Aug. 2 and 3 in Philadelphia.