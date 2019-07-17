Just two years after he hung up his jersey as a member of the West Virginia University men's basketball team, James Long is a college head coach.
WVU Tech announced Wednesday that Long, who spent those two years on the WVU men's basketball staff, will be Golden Bears' new coach. He replaces Bob Williams, who spent 17 years as Tech's coach.
Since Long's last game as a Mountaineer, the Charleston native has served as the assistant director of basketball operations and video coordinator for Bob Huggins. He spent two seasons as a WVU walk-on after transferring from Wofford.
Long has traveled quite a bit during his basketball career. He began at George Washington High School before transferring to Woodbury Forest, a private school in Virginia. From there, he signed with Wofford, then moved to Morgantown to play for Huggins.
Now he'll head to Beckley.
He'll have some sizable shoes to fill. In Williams' tenure, he grew the Golden Bears into one of the most respected teams in the NAIA, one that routinely could be found in the top 25 rankings.
In Williams' final season in 2018-19, Tech earned its first 30-win season with the help of four seniors, including NAIA All-America first-teamer Elisha Boone and All-America honorable mention Brandon Shingles. The Golden Bears climbed as high as No. 3 in the NAIA top 25 and won its first national tournament game this past season.