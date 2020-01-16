West Virginia University announced Thursday that it will retire No. 44 for its basketball team a second time. The first time came for Jerry West. This time, it’s for Rod Thorn.
Thorn will have his number retired during halftime of WVU’s Feb. 29 home game against Oklahoma. The former All-American was a first-round pick of the Baltimore Bullets and spent eight seasons in the NBA. After retiring as a player, he became a coach and general manager and was responsible for drafting Michael Jordan to the Chicago Bulls in 1984.
Thorn moved to the NBA executive offices as executive vice-president of basketball operations before returning to front office jobs with the New Jersey Nets and Philadelphia 76ers. He is the third former WVU basketball player to have his number retired, joining West and Rod Hundley.
The WVU Athletics Council unanimously voted to retire Thorn’s number.
“Two of our state’s most famous natives have worn No. 44 for our basketball program. Like Jerry West, Rod Thorn has been a source of pride for West Virginians everywhere,” WVU Director of Athletics Shane Lyons said. “Not only was he an outstanding basketball player, but his list of career achievements has taken him to the pinnacle of the sport.”
Thorn was one of the nation’s premier backcourt players as a West Virginia University senior in 1963. He led the Mountaineers in scoring, rebounding, shooting percentage and assists for two seasons, and established six records during his playing days. He scored 1,785 points for his career.
Born in Weirton, Thorn grew up in Princeton, where his high school reputation was so great that the State Legislature declared him a natural resource.
Thorn also played three years of varsity baseball at West Virginia. A first baseman, he seriously considered a career in professional baseball (his father was a pitcher in the St. Louis Cardinals minor league system).
His finest NBA season came in 1967 with the Supersonics when he averaged 15.2 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists.
He was inducted into the WVU Sports Hall of Fame in 1992 and named an inaugural member of WVU’s Mountaineer Legends Society in 2017. He was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame as an executive and a contributor in 2018.