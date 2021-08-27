West Virginia is seeing a bit of a drop in its full-season ticket sales for football in 2021 as compared to 2019, but an offsetting increase in sales of mini-packages is making up for some of that deficit.
Two weeks prior to the start of the 2021 season, WVU has sold some 23,200 season tickets, and expects to wind up above the 24,000 mark based on sales trends from previous non-COVID years. Those final two weeks typically see as many as 1,000 additional season tickets sold prior to the home opener. West Virginia opens the 2021 season on the road at Maryland on Sept. 4 before returning to Morgantown for the home opener against Long Island on Sept. 11, the first of six home games on the schedule.
While this year’s season ticket sales are a few percentage points lower than the total sold in 2019, there are some offsetting gains. Mini-packages of three games each -- two of which are being offered this year -- have totaled more than 5,900 sales so far, and are expected to top the 6,000 mark. That would be an increase of approximately 7% from 2019’s sales mark.
WVU’s two mini-ticket plans include a Gold package, consisting of tickets to the Virginia Tech, Texas Tech and Oklahoma State games, and a Blue package that includes the Texas Tech, Iowa State and Texas contests. The Gold package, which includes the very nearly sold-out Virginia Tech game, has just a handful of tickets remaining for sale.
The numbers and types of ticket sales reflect current trends across the college landscape that have been seen for several years, with fans moving away from a full-season commitment to more flexible offerings. The pandemic of 2020, which continues to affect the U.S., also continues to affect sales after severely limiting attendance last season.