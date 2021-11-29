The West Virginia University women’s volleyball team was selected to play in the NCAA Division I tournament for the first time in program history.
WVU earned an at-large bid to the tournament when the selection committee announced the Mountaineers’ inclusion on Sunday.
West Virginia is set to meet Illinois in a first-round matchup at 5 p.m. Friday at Memorial Coliseum in Lexington, Kentucky.
WVU enters the tournament with a 19-9 mark this fall, good for a third-place finish in the Big 12 Conference. The squad went 8-8 in Big 12 play. West Virginia is one of seven Big 12 schools to qualify for the tournament, marking the second most schools for a conference in the tournament.
Opening the season 10-0 for the first time since 2017, West Virginia swept No. 23 Michigan in a match on Sept. 3. The team went on to tally its first win at Iowa State, as well as a season sweep over Oklahoma for the first time in program history.
Of the 64 teams in the tournament, 32 received automatic qualification while the remaining 32 teams were selected on an at-large basis by the Division I Women’s Volleyball Committee.
If WVU wins its first-round match against Illinois, the Mountaineers will play at 5 p.m. Saturday against the winner of the matchup between No. 7 seed Kentucky and Southeast Missouri State.
Regionals will take place from Dec. 9-11. The championship will be held in Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.